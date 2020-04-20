SPORTS DIGEST: VU mourns the loss of Metcalf, Henderson

Pro golf

Finchem to join Woods in Hall class: Tim Finchem, who expanded the PGA Tour’s footprint around the world and negotiated TV contracts that more than tripled prize money during his two decades as commissioner, has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame. Finchem was elected through the contributor category. “It is the greatest honor to be elected to join golf’s most legendary players and contributors in the World Golf Hall of Fame,” Finchem said. “I am especially proud to stand alongside one of the world’s all-time greats, Tiger Woods, in the Class of 2021 and look forward to what will be an exciting year ahead.” Marion Hollins, one of the leading women in golf a century ago, also was elected as a contributor. The Hall of Fame is expected to announce a fourth inductee later this week. Finchem being inducted in the same class as Woods is only fitting. Woods joined the PGA Tour in 1996 after two years at Stanford and brought enormous attention to himself and to the tour. Along with winning twice in seven starts, Woods won the Masters in his first attempt as a pro by setting 20 records, including a 12-shot victory that set off the first wave of “Tigermania.” Finchem seized on it. He was in the middle of negotiating a new network television contract, and prize money spiked. More deals followed in 2001, 2006 and 2012. PGA Tour prize money went from under $100 million on three tours in 1994 when Finchem was appointed commissioner to more than $400 million over six tours when he retired at the end of 2016.