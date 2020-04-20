SPORTS DIGEST: VU mourns the loss of Metcalf, Henderson

College
VU mourns the loss of Metcalf, Henderson: The Valpo Athletics family is saddened by the loss of 1950 grad Bob Metcalf and '57 grad Floyd Henderson. Metcalf, also a Merrillville grad, was inducted into the Valpo Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001 after his career as a men’s basketball standout from 1946-1950. He died last week at the age of 93. He was the program’s career scoring leader at the time of his graduation. He was an All-American in 1949 and 1950. Henderson became the first African American to compete in intercollegiate athletics at VU in 1951. He died at the age of 87 in New Hope, Minnesota. A trailblazer for the department and school, Henderson’s impact on the campus community is felt to this day and will be for years to come. Following his sophomore year, Henderson, a member of the VU 2013 HOF class, was with the football program in 1951, 1952, 1955 and 1956 and competed in track and field in 1951 and 1952.
Girls basketball
DeShone named new coach at LaPorte: Sarah DeShone has been named the new coach at LaPorte, replacing Rob Walker, who who resigned earlier this spring. DeShone coached the past two seasons at Mishawaka.
Women's basketball
Hobart's Nestich commits to Augustana: Hobart's Grace Nestich, has committed to Augustana. She was a three-year starter for the Brickies. She averaged 8.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game as a senior.
Pro golf
Finchem to join Woods in Hall class: Tim Finchem, who expanded the PGA Tour’s footprint around the world and negotiated TV contracts that more than tripled prize money during his two decades as commissioner, has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame. Finchem was elected through the contributor category. “It is the greatest honor to be elected to join golf’s most legendary players and contributors in the World Golf Hall of Fame,” Finchem said. “I am especially proud to stand alongside one of the world’s all-time greats, Tiger Woods, in the Class of 2021 and look forward to what will be an exciting year ahead.” Marion Hollins, one of the leading women in golf a century ago, also was elected as a contributor. The Hall of Fame is expected to announce a fourth inductee later this week. Finchem being inducted in the same class as Woods is only fitting. Woods joined the PGA Tour in 1996 after two years at Stanford and brought enormous attention to himself and to the tour. Along with winning twice in seven starts, Woods won the Masters in his first attempt as a pro by setting 20 records, including a 12-shot victory that set off the first wave of “Tigermania.” Finchem seized on it. He was in the middle of negotiating a new network television contract, and prize money spiked. More deals followed in 2001, 2006 and 2012. PGA Tour prize money went from under $100 million on three tours in 1994 when Finchem was appointed commissioner to more than $400 million over six tours when he retired at the end of 2016.
