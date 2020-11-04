SPORTS DIGEST: VU-Purdue game made official

Men's basketball

VU-Purdue game made official: Valparaiso and Purdue made it official recently that the two teams will meet on Dec. 4 at Mackey Arena as previously reported by The Times. The tip time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date. Region natives Sasha Stefanovic (Crown Point) and Brandon Newman (Valparaiso) are on the Boilermakers roster. Valpo is 2-15 all-time against their instate foes with one of the two victories coming in a game that Purdue originally won in December 1995.Valpo’s full nonconference slate is expected to be finalized soon.

Pro baseball

Pro football

49ers close facility after Bourne's positive test: The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility after receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus but are still scheduled to play Green Bay on Thursday night as of now. The team said the positive test came back Wednesday morning and Bourne immediately went into self-quarantine after getting the diagnosis. He was later placed on the COVID-19 list. “Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals,” the team said in a statement. "All team functions will be conducted virtually today. The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction.” The Niners later placed starting left tackle Trent Williams, and receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel on the COVID-19 list because of “high risk” contacts with Bourne. Samuel was already out this week with a hamstring injury. A person familiar with the plans says the Thursday night game is still set to be played as scheduled. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t made any announcement.