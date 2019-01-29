College baseball
VU's Billinger named to Preseason All-MVC team: Valparaiso senior outfielder Blake Billinger has been named to the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Preseason All-Conference team, as announced by the league office on Tuesday.
Billinger garnered All-MVC First Team recognition as a junior a year ago, his first season at Valpo as a junior college transfer. He started all 53 games and batted .323 including a team-best .342 league-only average that ranked sixth in the MVC.
Billinger tied the program record for doubles in a single season with 23 and ranked second in The Valley. He also finished in the Top 10 in the conference in hits (71, eighth) and total bases (115, 10th). He became the first Valpo player since 2008 with a three-homer game, doing so against Western Michigan.
Valpo was picked to finish seventh in the MVC Preseason Poll. Defending champion Missouri State received five of the eight first-place votes and was named the preseason favorite.
Valpo will begin its season Feb. 15 for the opener of a three-game series against Lipscomb in Nashville, Tennessee. The home slate opens on March 22 against Butler, while the conference campaign gets going on March 29 at Dallas Baptist.
College
PNW event postponed: Purdue Northwest's homecoming activities for Thursday have been postponed due to forecasted inclimate weather.
An alternate date has not been set yet.
Pro football
Colts guard Mark Glowinski signs 3-year extension:Right guard Mark Glowinski signed a three-year contract extension worth $18 million Tuesday, assuring the Colts of having all five starters back. Center Ryan Kelly just finished his third season and is still on his rookie contract.
Left guard Quenton Nelson and right tackle Braden Smith were selected by the Colts in the 2018 draft and longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo will be entering the final year of his four-year contract this fall.
Together, they allowed a league-low 18 sacks and paved the way for Marlon Mack to top the 100-yard mark four times during the regular season — the most by an Indy runner since Joseph Addai in 2007.
"I think just even having a little bit more cohesion that we have is going to be crucial," Glowinski said in a statement issued by the team.
"We did a great job of just making sure that we were pushing through and (making) each other accountable even regardless of who they are and all that kind of stuff. Honestly, with the group that we have we can take it even to another level. I feel like we are just getting started."
Bears hire DeLeone as inside linebackers coach: The Bears have hired Mark DeLeone as inside linebackers coach.
DeLeone spent the past six seasons on Andy Reid's staff in Kansas City and worked with Bears coach Matt Nagy from 2013-17. DeLeone coached inside linebackers this season after serving as the Chiefs' assistant linebackers coach (2015-17) and defensive quality control coach (2013-14).
DeLeone worked with Pro Bowl linebackers such as Derrick Johnson, Tamba Hali and Justin Houston in Kansas City. Houston set a franchise record with 22 sacks in 2014.
Atlanta braced for wintry weather, gets spritzed by rain: Atlanta got a mere spritzing of rain Tuesday, hours after a winter weather forecast prompted authorities to close government offices, shutter schools and cancel flights in anticipation of icy streets.
But the southern city could still see some traffic woes as fans arrive for the Super Bowl, with temperatures expected to drop more than 20 degrees during the day.