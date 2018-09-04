Women's soccer
VU's Griffith earns two honors: Valparaiso senior Cory Griffith raked in a pair of honors on Tuesday following her record-setting senior day on Sunday afternoon.
She was named Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week and earned a spot on the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week.
Griffith scored a record-setting four goals and tallied a record-breaking eight points in Valpo’s win over Robert Morris (Pennsylvania), accounting for all of Valpo’s goals in the 4-2 victory. The senior completed a perfect hat trick in the first half, scoring with her right foot in the 20th minute, a header in the 34th minute, and her left foot in the 39th minute. Griffith broke her own program record of three goals in a match with a score in the 48th minute.
Women's volleyball
VU falls to Michigan: Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) had 26 assists, but Valparaiso lost 25-19, 25-13, 25-20 to No. 20 Michigan.
Jaclyn Bulmahn had nine kills for the Crusaders (6-2). Ally Cummings added seven kills.
Pro basketball
Pacers sign coach McMillan to multiyear deal: The Pacers have signed coach Nate McMillan to a multi-year contract extension.
McMillan will enter his third season as Indiana's head coach after serving as the associate head coach for three seasons under Frank Vogel. Terms of his deal were not announced Tuesday.
The 54-year-old McMillan has a 90-74 record and helped lead the team to the playoffs the past two seasons. He finished sixth in Coach of the Year balloting after the Pacers surprised nearly everyone earning the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record and then taking LeBron James and the Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the playoffs.
"I'm very appreciative of Kevin Pritchard and Mr. Simon (team owner, Herb Simon) for this show of faith in what we are doing," McMillan said.
Fever’s Dupree wins WNBA community award: Fever forward Candice Dupree received the August WNBA Cares Community Assist Award for her work with military service members and expecting mothers in need.
Dupree, whose mother served in the Air Force for over 20 years, sponsors the Sideline Service Members program which honors individuals who have served in the military. During five homes games this year, she gave away free tickets to service members. The deal included a court-side meet-and-greet during pregame shootaround and fan recognition during one of the game’s timeouts.
As a mother of 1-year-old twin daughters, Dupree is also passionate about supporting other new mothers. Throughout the season, she coordinated a free baby shower for expecting mothers in the community and surprised them with the supplies before a home game against the Seattle Storm. She also afforded them free meet-and greets-as well.
The WNBA and State Farm will donate $5,000 to the Indiana State Department of Health and Child Health Moms Helpline on Dupree’s behalf.
Pro golf
Tiger Woods returns to Ryder Cup as a wild card: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, golf's most prominent players for more than two decades, never realized the Ryder Cup would mean so much.
For Woods, it's the culmination of a comeback that began in January after a fourth surgery on his lower back. For Mickelson, more than setting a record by playing his 12th Ryder Cup, the 48-year-old gets what he believes will be his last chance to capture that gold trophy away from home.
U.S. captain Jim Furyk added them to his team as wild-card selections, along with Bryson DeChambeau.
Woods agreed to be a vice captain in late February, and he set a goal to be in Paris on Sept. 28-30 as a player.
Tony Finau is believed to be the leading candidate for 12th and final spot. Furyk invited him as part of a small group that played Le Golf National on the weekend before the British Open. Finau tied a PGA Championship record with 10 birdies in the second round while playing with Furyk.
During the FedEx Cup playoffs, he was runner-up at one event and tied for fourth at the other.
European captain Thomas Bjorn announces his wild-card selections on Wednesday, with Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Paul Casey among the likely picks. Still to be determined was whether former Masters champion Sergio Garcia, who failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs, gets a nod.
The eight Americans who qualified on their own were Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed. Throw in Woods and Mickelson, and that gives the U.S. team a lineup that has combined for 31 majors.