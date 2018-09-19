Men's soccer
Mentzingen featured in MVC scholar-athlete spotlight: Valparaiso senior Rafael Mentzingen has been recognized for his well-roundedness as one of two student-athletes featured in this week’s Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Spotlight presented by Enterprise Bank and Trust Company.
Mentzingen has thrived in all three phases of the Valpo Athletic Department’s mission during his time on campus, excelling in competition, in the classroom and in the community. An economics major and theology minor, Mentzingen owns an impressive 3.87 grade point average.
Mentzingen has served the community through his work with the Detroit Fieldhouse, the #oneValpo diversity campaign, St. Baldrick’s, “They Often Cry Outreach” and the Valpo Parks Department. He is active on campus as a member of the Valpo Economics Club and the Valpo International Student Organization in addition to his role as a team captain.
On the field, Mentzingen has registered a team-high 27 shots over six games this season.
Pro basketball
Mavs owner Mark Cuban donates $10M after workplace probe: Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has agreed to contribute $10 million to help further the cause of women in sports and raise awareness about domestic violence after an investigation released Wednesday substantiated numerous incidents of sexual harassment and improper workplace conduct within the franchise going back more than 20 years.
Investigators hired by the outspoken billionaire said there was no evidence to show Cuban knew of the most explosive allegations involving former team president Terdema Ussery. But the report faulted Cuban for not firing two employees when there were clear signs he should have.
The report was made public some seven months after Sports Illustrated detailed years of examples of a hostile workplace for women on the business side of the team.
Anne Milgram, one of the lead investigators and former attorney general in New Jersey, said Cuban didn't know many details of allegations because he was rarely in the club's business office. It is housed away from the home arena and basketball operations.
But when some issues were brought to Cuban's attention, he erred by not acting swiftly, the report said.
Pro football
Bills' McCoy says child abuse allegations are 'ridiculous' Bills running back LeSean McCoy said allegations that he abused his 6-year-old son were "ridiculous" and being made by people attempting to further their own agendas.
"These people honestly have so much to gain by doing this," McCoy said after practice Wednesday. "But I'm not going to sit here and spend too much time even talking about it. It's crazy. It's ridiculous. Everything I do is for my little man, my son. And If I didn't care, I wouldn't be fighting for custody of my boy."
McCoy's comments came a day after he was called "a monster" by his son's mother in a three-page document filed in Fulton County State Court in Georgia. Stephanie Maisonet said her son would often come home crying and with bruises after visiting McCoy, allegations he denied.
Maisonet also said in the court papers that she initially agreed to defend McCoy against allegations of abuse made by his ex-girlfriend in July even though she said she knew the accusations to be true. She said she reluctantly agreed to the deal only after McCoy offered to drop a custody case.
McCoy called Maisonet's allegations "provably false, outrageously inaccurate and offensive" in a message he posted Tuesday on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.
On Wednesday, McCoy said he won't let Maisonet's comments affect him.
"In this world with social media, you could say what you want, the cameras and everybody will take it and run with it," he said.
Mixed martial arts
UFC's Jones suspended 15 months by USADA; can return in fall: Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones should be eligible to fight by late October after completing a 15-month suspension for a doping violation.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency on Wednesday announced the length of Jones' ban for his second violation of the UFC's anti-doping policy.
The decision means the 31-year-old Jones could even fight at UFC 230 in New York on Nov. 3, if the UFC decides to book his comeback bout on that card.
Jones is widely considered the best pound-for-pound mixed martial artist in the world, but he has repeatedly sabotaged his own career.
He reclaimed the light heavyweight title from Daniel Cormier last summer, but the victory was taken away when he tested positive for a steroid metabolite.