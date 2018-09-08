Women's tennis
Valparaiso shines at Cougar Invitational: Seven singles players finished undefeated in play for Valparaiso at the Cougar Invitational.
Claire Czerwonka, Jelena Vujanic, Olivia Paradise, Isabella Schoolcraft, Randi Wind, Meg Modesto (Chesterton) and Jordan Kopfer each won both of their singles matches.
Women's volleyball
PNW loses to Ferris State: Auburn Dodd had seven kills but No. 13-ranked Ferris State defeated Purdue Northwest 25-20, 25-17, 25-15.
Eudora Negri (Munster) added 18 assists.
Men's golf
PNW wins team title: Purdue Northwest combined for a two-round 579 to win the Olivet Nazarene Tiger Collegiate Invitational title.
Ryan Wells (Lake Central) tied for first with a 142.
Women's golf
PNW breaks record at ONU Invite: Purdue Northwest carded a school-record 683 over two rounds to finish third at the Olivet Nazarene Tiger Collegiate Invitational in Kankakee, Illinois.
Hannah Hymes tied for forth with a 166. Lauren Bailey (LaCrosse) tied for sixth at 168.
Women's soccer
PNW falls to Southern Indiana in double overtime: Reanna Soto (Merrillville) scored, but Purdue Northwest lost 2-1 in double overtime to Southern Indiana.
Pro golf
Rose leads by 1 shot with a clear shot at No. 1 in the world: Justin Rose could sense the sky getting a little darker, the wind a little cooler and more brisk. Every shot means so much this time of the year, and the last two holes Saturday at the BMW Championship might mean even more.
Rose saved par from an awkward stance with his golf ball in the thick grass on the slope of a bunker. Xander Schauffele left a long putt from the tightly mown collar on the 18th green 8 feet short, and his par putt from there caught the high side of the cup and spun away.
When the third round ended, Rose had a 6-under 64 — six birdies on the front, all pars on the back — for a one-shot lead over Schauffele and Rory McIlroy going into the final round at Aronimink, a course so soft from rain than the average score from 69 players over three rounds was 67.5
At stake is chance for Rose to reach No. 1 in the world for the first time with his third title in the Philadelphia area, including his U.S. Open at Merion five years ago.
Jordan Spieth was projected to fall just outside the top 30 in the FedEx Cup, which would mean missing the Tour Championship and getting some form of penalty from the PGA Tour because of his schedule. He would have one more day to change that.
The question lingering amid the clouds: Would there be another round?
Rose tried not to think about it.
"It was definitely in the back of your mind," he said. "You could start to feel the weather coming in and getting darker. Kind of had the feel there's some big weather coming. I said to my caddie, 'How about tomorrow?' Just got to get through today."
Starting times were moved up to 7 a.m. Sunday with hopes that the heavy rain stays away, and that the final round can get in. The forecast has a small window Monday morning if needed. If the rain is relentless, there's a chance of a 54-hole tournament, which has happened only once in the 11 years of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Rose was at 17-under 193, and 13 players were within five shots of the lead. That included Tiger Woods, who missed only two greens in regulation, kept a clean card, shot 66 and let a good round get away. That's how much of a pushover Aronimink has been this week.
McIlroy had a 63 with a double bogey, though he bounced back from that on the very next hole with a 3-wood that barely moved forward when it hit the green, caught the slope of a ridge and left a short eagle putt he converted.
Pro basketball
Cavs sign David Nwaba; guard played with Bulls last season: The Cavaliers made another move in their post-LeBron James makeover, signing free-agent guard David Nwaba to a one-year contract.
The deal is for the veteran's minimum of $1.5 million.
The 25-year-old Nwaba played for Chicago last season, averaging 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds in 70 games. The 6-foot-4 guard made 21 starts.
A solid defender, he'll give the Cavs backcourt depth and provide coach Tyronn Lue with more help as the team rebuilds following James' departure this summer as a free agent.
Nwaba will be reunited in Cleveland with former Los Angeles Lakers teammates Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson, who came to the Cavs in a trade last season.
Nwaba agreed to sign with the Cavs last month, but the sides needed time to complete the deal.