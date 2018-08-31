Women's volleyball
VU sweeps Friday play at CMU invite: Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) had a combined 62 assists and 21 digs Friday, leading Valparaiso to two wins during first-day play at the Central Michigan Chippewa Invitational in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
The Crusaders swept DePaul (25-7, 25-10, 25-19) and LaSalle (25-22, 25-16, 25-21).
Allison Ketcham added a combined 16 kills. Rylee Cookerly cmbined for 28 digs.
Pro basketball
Suns get Anderson, send Knight, Chriss to Rockets: The Phoenix Suns have completed a four-player trade that sends guard Brandon Knight and forward Marquese Chriss to the Houston Rockets for forward Ryan Anderson and guard De'Anthony Melton.
Knight had been considered in line to start at point guard for the Suns after missing last season while recovering from knee surgery but now will see time as a backup to Chris Paul for what is expected to be an NBA contender in Houston.
The 6-foot-10 Anderson, who two years ago signed a four-year, $80 million free agent deal with Houston, figures to start at power forward alongside this year's No. 1 overall draft pick, center Deandre Ayton.
Chriss was the eighth overall pick out of Washington two years ago who has not progressed the way the Suns had hoped. Still, he's just 21.
Melton, 19, is a second-round draft pick out of USC who showed dynamic, if raw, talent in the Las Vegas Summer League.
Pro golf
Rose leads FedEx Cup event at TPC Boston: Justin Rose missed the cut in the FedEx Cup playoffs opener and decided to make the most of it. He stayed home in the Bahamas for six days, opting out of the pro-am and not arriving to the Dell Technologies Championship until the evening for the opening round Friday.
And then he was off and running at the TPC Boston.
On a breezy day that kept scoring unusually high, Rose putted for birdie on all but two holes and made his six birdies count by keeping bogeys off his card. Three birdies over his last four holes gave him a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead.
"Just keeping the card clean made the birdies really count for something," Rose said. "To birdie three of the last four made a good day a very good day."
Jimenez, Triplett share PGA Tour Champions lead in Calgary: Miguel Angel Jimenez and Kirk Triplett shot 6-under 64 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champion's Shaw Charity Classic.
Second last year behind Scott McCarron, Jimenez birdied five of the first six holes and eagled the par-5 11th at Canyon Meadows. Jimenez also birdied the par-3 16th and three-putted for par on the par-5 18th.
"It's a pity to make three putts on the last hole," Jimenez said. "I played very well apart from making three bogeys."
The 54-year-old Spaniard has six victories on the 50-and-over tour, winning major titles this year in the Regions Tradition and Senior British Open.
Triplett dropped into the tie with a bogey on the par-4 17th. The 56-year-old player has six senior titles, teaming with Paul Broadhurst to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April.
"The game seemed to be pretty easy for about 14 holes," Triplett said. "I really struggled the last four holes."
Georgia Hall shoots 9-under 63 to take LPGA Tour lead: Georgia Hall shot a 9-under 63 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead in the Cambia Portland Classic and break the tournament 36-hole record.
The Women's British Open winner four weeks ago for her first LPGA Tour title, the 22-year-old Englishwoman made five straight birdies in the middle of the back nine. She missed a chance to match the course record of 62 when her long birdie try went to the right on the par-4 18th.
"The putts were really good," Hall said. "I holed some really long ones, as well, and my long game was pretty good today, and I didn't really miss a green that much. I'm extremely happy. I kind of stayed in there and kept trying to get more birdies, so I was happy with that."
Hall had a 15-under 129 total. She had four birdies on the front nine, three in a row on Nos. 5-7, and began the birdie streak on the par-5 12th at tree-lined Columbia Edgewater.
"I love this golf course," Hall said. "It's very nice to play. It's in great condition, so I look forward to the weekend and seeing what I can do."
Minjee Lee was second, following her opening 64 with a 68. The 22-year-old Australian won the Volvik Championship in May in Michigan for her fourth LPGA Tour title.