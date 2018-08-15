Women's volleyball
VU picked to finish fifth in MVC preseason poll: Entering its second season of play in the Missouri Valley Conference, Valparaiso has been picked to finish in fifth place in the conference, according to preseason polling of the conference’s head coaches.
Valpo totaled 53 points in the preseason polling to outpace Indiana State for the fifth position in the poll. Both of the MVC’s NCAA tournament representatives from last season accounted for the top two spots in the poll, as UNI was picked to win the conference and earned seven first-place votes, while Missouri State garnered the other three first-place votes.
The Crusaders finished in The Valley last season. The regular season opens Aug. 24 at Eastern Illinois with matches against Fresno State and St. Francis (Pennsylvania).
Women's tennis
VU schedule released: Valparaiso will begin its campaign with a fall dual against Grace College on Aug. 30 at the Valpo Tennis Complex before participating in Chicago State’s Cougar Invitational on Sept. 8. The fall season continues with the West Point Invitational from Sept. 28-30 before the Missouri Valley Conference Individual Championship in Springfield, Mo. from Oct. 5-7. The ITA Midwest Regionals are slated for Oct. 18-23 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The spring season commences on Jan. 20 at Toledo before a string of home matches against Butler (Jan. 26), IUPUI (Jan. 27), UC Irvine (Feb. 8), UIC (Feb. 9) and Milwaukee (Feb. 10). The Crusaders will head to Minnesota for matches against Bethel (Feb. 15) and Carleton (Feb. 16) before spending a weekend in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to play Dayton (Feb. 23) and Western Michigan (Feb. 24).
The spring trip to Florida features matches against Tampa (March 5) and Furman (March 6 in Fort Myers). Missouri Valley Conference play begins on April 6 when Valpo hosts Bradley at 2 p.m.
Head coach Tammy Cecchini welcomes two freshmen to a talented group that features six returnees, setting the stage for a promising 2018-2019 season.
Women's basketball
NCAA title trophy tour stops in Michigan City: The Notre Dame women’s basketball team’s national championship trophy can be seen from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Bosak Honda in Michigan City.
Irish fans will have the opportunity to come out and get a picture with the iconic NCAA championship trophy. In addition, fans just might get a guest appearance or two from your national championship coaching staff.
Pro football
Rape case dropped against Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis: Prosecutors in Atlanta are dismissing a rape case against Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis that stemmed from an alleged assault more than five years ago while he was at Georgia Tech.
Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that "after a careful and thorough investigation" his office had decided not to proceed with the case.
"My office understands the sensitivity and significance of these investigations, but the evidence presented does not warrant any further action in this case," Howard said.
A 30-year-old woman went to Atlanta police headquarters on Feb. 1 and told an investigator that Gotsis had raped her on March 9, 2013. The woman said she went to a party with Gotsis and then he took her to his home and assaulted her.
Gotsis turned himself in March 7 and he was released that day on $50,000 bond.
A third-year pro, Gotsis continued working out with the Broncos while authorities investigated the woman's allegations.
"I'm just relieved that everything is being taken care of," Gotsis said after practice. "You don't really know what's happening. You have faith that things are going to work out. I'm glad to be out here with the guys, running around. There's no place I'd rather be."
Pro basketball
Delle Donne scores 25, Mystics get 7th straight victory: Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, Kristi Toliver added 19 and the Washington Mystics used an 18-2 fourth quarter to beat the Fever 76-62 on Wednesday night.
Washington (21-11) has won seven straight and is one game behind second-place Atlanta (22-10), with the top two seeds getting double-byes in the playoffs.
Natalie Achonwa led Indiana (5-27) with 15 points. Candice Dupree added eight points and became the ninth player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 points. Dupree needs two points to tie Lauren Jackson (6,007) for eighth on the scoring list. Diana Taurasi leads the pack with 8,506.
Indiana started the second half on a 10-0 run to take its first lead at 49-48.