Women's volleyball
Five VU players earn MVC scholar-athlete honors: Valparaiso's Katherine Carlson, Allison Ketcham, Rylee Cookerly, Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) and Sydney Bronner earn Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete accolades Tuesday.
Carlson, Ketcham and Cookerly were named to the First Team, the most by any school in the league, while Anderson and Bronner both received honorable mention.
Ketcham named MVC Defensive Player of the Week: Valparaiso's Allison Ketcham has been named the MVC's Defensive Player of the Week.
Ketcham surpassed 20 digs in wins over Missouri State and Southern Illinois. She has 1,875 career digs, just 12 shy of Sara Silcox for fourth in program history.
Crusaders add eight recruits: Valparaiso added eight recruits for the 2019 season, including Kara Cooper (LaPorte).
Cooper earned Times All-Area, All-District and All-Duneland Athletic Conference honors as a senior. She's the school's career leader for solo blocks.
Also coming to VU are, outside hitter Nicki Bechtold (Frankfort, Illinois), Utility Maddy Boyer (Batavia, Illinois), outside hitter MaKayla Geise (Story City, Iowa), outside hitter Skye Leach (Niles, Michigan), setter Leah Pease (Petaluma, California), outside hitter Bella Ravotto (Mishawaka Marian) and middle hitter Rachel Speck (Whitmore Lake, Michigan).
Girls basketball
Several local players nominated for IBCA Player of the Week: Region players Taylor Austin (Lake Station), Jessica Carrothers (Crown Point), Olivia Klinger (Washington Township), Sarah Martin (Kankakee Valley), Emma Nolan (Marquette Catholic), Ryin Ott (LaPorte), Darliesha Reed (Gavit) and Dash Shaw (West Side) were District 1 nominees for IBCA/Subway Player of the Week.
Lilly Hatton (North Harrison), Sophie Bussard (Tippecanoe Valley) and Alaina Omonode (West Lafayette) and Cameron Tabor (New Castle) were the district winners this week.
Pro baseball
Hickey leaving Cubs after 1 season as pitching coach: Jim Hickey is leaving the Cubs after one season as the team's pitching coach.
The Cubs say Hickey stepped down for personal reasons.
Chicago's uncertain situation with its coaching staff could affect its search for a replacement for the respected Hickey. Manager Joe Maddon is entering the final year of his contract, and Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein has said the club will not be offering an extension before the start of the 2019 season.
In Hickey's one season with the organization, Chicago ranked third in the majors with a 3.65 team ERA. The Cubs went 95-68 and lost to Colorado in the NL wild-card game.
Hickey was hired a year ago to replace Chris Bosio. Hickey also has been a pitching coach with Houston and Tampa Bay.