Women's basketball
VU falls in overtime: Meredith Hamlet scored 27 points, but Valparaiso lost 86-82 in overtime to Indiana State in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Ella Ellenson had 15 points, while Hannah Schaub had 14.
Pro football
Bears hire former Steeler Townsend to coach defensive backs: The Bears have hired former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Deshea Townsend as defensive backs coach.
Townsend played on two Super Bowl championship teams with Pittsburgh and has spent eight years on NFL and college staffs. He was the New York Giants' assistant defensive backs coach this season.
Townsend will work with two All-Pros in safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Kyle Fuller. He replaces Ed Donatell, who joined Vic Fangio's staff in Denver as defensive coordinator after getting passed over by the Bears in favor of Chuck Pagano. Chicago went 12-4 to win the NFC North and made its first playoff appearance since 2010 in coach Matt Nagy's first season.
The Bears also hired Ronell Williams as defensive quality control coach on Friday.
Pro golf
Phil Mickelson shoots 68 to take 2-shot lead into weekend: Phil Mickelson birdied four of his last five holes Friday in the Desert Classic to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend in his first event of the year.
A day after matching his career-low score with 12-under 60 at La Quinta Country Club, the 48-year-old Mickelson had a 68 on PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course to reach 16 under.
"I struck the ball every bit as well, I just didn't putt anywhere close to as well as I did yesterday," said Mickelson, the tournament winner in 2002 and 2004.
Lefty will play the final two rounds on PGA West's Stadium Course.
"I'm starting to drive the ball a lot longer and straighter than I have in a while and so that sets up nicely for that course," Mickelson said. "I feel like I can play aggressively with the way I'm hitting it off the tee."
Curtis Luck was second after a 66 on the Nicklaus layout. The 22-year-old Australian rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 eighth with a closing birdie on the par-4 ninth.
Brooke Henderson leads by 2 shots in LPGA opener in Florida: Brooke Henderson of Canada kept out of trouble and kept bogeys off her card Friday on her way to a 4-under 67 and a two-shot lead in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, the winners-only start to the LPGA Tour season.
Henderson had the only bogey-free round at Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons.
Ariya Jutanugarn, the No. 1 player in women's golf who captured every major award last season, made two bogeys, including the par-3 closing hole. The Thai is not sure how she didn't make more, considering how she hit the ball.
She mixed in six birdies over an 11-hole stretch and it added up to a 67, leaving her two shots back and tied for second along with Lydia Ko (68) and Eun-Hee Ji (67).
Henderson was at 10-under 132 as the seven-time tour winner tries to match Sandra Post for the most LPGA titles by a Canadian. Henderson has had at least a share of the 36-hole lead in five of her seven victories.
"It's always fun to be in the final group and be in contention," Henderson said. "It's what we play for pretty much every single week. It's nice to be here. It's only the halfway point, but I still need to make a lot of birdies and keep hitting it to win."