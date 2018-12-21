Women's basketball
VU falls to Bowling Green: Shay Frederick and Grace Hales each scored 15 points Friday, but Valparaiso lost 79-72 to Bowling Green.
Hannah Schaub added 13 points.
Men's basketball
Jorgensen hits 5 3s, Butler shuts down UC Irvine: Paul Jorgensen made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points with seven rebounds and Butler defeated UC Irvine 71-54 on Friday night for the Bulldogs' 50th consecutive nonconference home victory.
Butler (9-3) improved to 7-0 at home this season and ended UC Irvine's streak of 10 straight road victories, which had been the nation's second-longest streak behind Virginia's 11.
Kamar Baldwin added 14 points as did Jordan Tucker, who made three 3-pointers. The Bulldogs made 9 of 17 of their shots from the arc for 53 percent but shot 41 percent overall.
Butler celebrated the 90th birthday of the official dedication of Hinkle Fieldhouse — held on Dec. 21, 1928, when it beat Purdue 28-27. The first game in the fieldhouse was actually played on March 7, 1928, when Butler defeated Notre Dame 21-13 in overtime but the facility wasn't entirely completed at that time.
Morehead State edges IUPUI to end 3-game skid: Lamontray Harris scored 20 points, Jordan Walker added 16 and Morehead State beat IUPUI 74-70 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
IUPUI tied the game for the final time on an Evan Hall dunk with two minutes left but then went 1 of 8, including six misses from the arc.
IUPUI trailed by 15 before closing the final 7 1/2 minutes of the first half by outscoring Morehead State 21-5, finishing with a dunk by Elyjah Goss at the buzzer to lead 37-36.
Camron Justice scored 20 points, his ninth game this season of at least 20 for IUPUI (8-5).
Journalism
Longtime Indiana sports writer Terry Hutchens dead at 60: Terry Hutchens, a longtime and award-winning sports writer who covered the NFL's Colts and the Indiana Hoosiers in the final days of coach Bob Knight's tenure, died Friday after being critically injured in an automobile collision. He was 60.
Scott Underwood, editor of The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin , said Hutchens' family notified the newspaper that he died at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis.
"Hutch" was a five-time recipient of the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Indiana Sports Writer of the Year Award. He most recently was Indiana University beat writer for CNHI Sports Indiana, a conglomeration of 13 newspapers, including The Herald Bulletin, and websites throughout the state. Before CNHI, Hutchens worked for The Indianapolis Star, The Indianapolis News and the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel.
CNHI Sports Indiana Editor George Bremer said Hutchens was "one of the most respected and celebrated sports journalists in the state of Indiana. The professionalism he brings to CNHI Sports Indiana is unmatched."
Indiana men's basketball coach Archie Miller, his predecessor, Tom Crean, Colts owner Jim Irsay and athletic director Fred Glass were among those mourning the loss.