WOMEN'S SOCCER
VU ties Wright State: Freshmen Natalie Graf and Nicole Norfolk scored their first career goals as Valparaiso played Wright State to a 2-2 tie Sunday at Brown Field in Valparaiso. Goalie Kezia Gesell had one save in her season debut for Valpo (0-3-1) after missing the first three games because of injury.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Milestone win for VU's Avery: Valparaiso coach Carin Avery picked up her 400th win at the Crusaders' helm in Saturday night's 25-22, 18-25m 25-19m 25-21 victory over host IUPUI at the Hampton Inn Classic in Indianapolis. Peyton McCarthy had 14 kills for VU (2-1), which is 400-179 under Avery.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
RailCats down Saltdogs: Trevor Lubking pitched six shutout innings in his American Association-leading 24th start as the RailCats beat the Lincoln Saltdogs 3-1 Sunday at U.S. Steel Yard in Gary. Andy DeJesus had three hits and two RBIs for Gary, which finishes its season with a 1:10 p.m. Monday game against the Saltdogs.
AUTO RACING
Power wins at Portland: Will Power won at Portland International Raceway in a strong day for Team Penske, as Josef Newgarden slightly tightened his grip on the IndyCar championship. Newgarden started Sunday's race with a 38-point lead in the standings and had a trouble-free drive around the road course to finish fifth. Although it was two spots behind challenger Alexander Rossi, who finished third, Newgarden goes to the season finale at Laguna Seca with a 41-point lead over Rossi.
PRO GOLF
Soderberg wins European Masters in playoff: In a five-man playoff for the European Masters title on Sunday, Sebastian Soderberg sank his birdie putt on the first extra hole when Rory McIlroy and others could not. Soderberg carded a 4-under 66 for a 266 total, alongside his playing partners McIlroy (67) and Lorenzo Gagli (67), and soon joined by Kalle Samooja (67) and third-round leader Andres Romero (70).
Green rallies past Noh for LPGA win: Australia's Hannah Green overcame a three-shot deficit with a final round 5-under 67 Sunday to win the Portland Classic and deny teenager Yealimi Noh's bid to become the third Monday qualifier to win on the LPGA Tour. Green erased a three-shot deficit with two birdies over the final four holes at Columbia Edgewater Country Club. She finished at 21 under and won for the second time this season.
BASKETBALL
USA tops Czechs 88-67 to open World Cup: Donovan Mitchell scored 16 points, Harrison Barnes added 14 and the U.S. opened its quest for a third consecutive FIBA World Cup gold medal with an 88-67 victory over the Czech Republic on Sunday in Shanghai. Kemba Walker scored 13 points and Jayson Tatum finished with 10 for the Americans, who pulled away steadily throughout. Myles Turner had seven rebounds and a pair of blocked shots for the U.S. Tomas Satoransky, the former Washington forward who was traded to the Bulls over the summer, led the Czechs with 17 points.