Women's tennis
VU begins season with a sweep: Valparaiso kicked off its season Thursday with a 7-0 sweep of Grace College at the Valparaiso Tennis Complex.
Meg Modesto (Chesterton) won 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 at No. 3 singles. She teamed with Randi Wind to win 8-5 at No. 2 doubles.
Claire Czerwonka won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. Teammate Jordan Kopfer won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6.
Czerwonka and Jelena Vujanic won 8-0 at No. 1 doubles.
College football
Edison grad Hodge dies: East Gary Edison three-sport standout and 1972 grad Thomas "Tom" Edward Hodge died Monday in Phoenix after battling lung cancer. Memorial services will be held there Sept. 8 with a local celebration of life later in the month.
Hodge was a three-sport standout (four years football and baseball plus three years basketball) for the Fighting Eagles and attracted national attention at the University of Missouri, where he played middle linebacker on the 1973 Sun Bowl Championship team which defeated Auburn.
Hodge helped lead the Tigers to wins over Alabama in '75; then USC, Ohio State and Nebraska in '76 as a co-captain.
Hodge did not play professional football due to injuries.
College
NCAA finds no rules violations in Nassar scandal: The NCAA cleared Michigan State University of any rules infractions in the Larry Nassar sexual-assault scandal, the school announced Thursday.
The school released a letter from Jonathan Duncan, the NCAA's vice president for enforcement, that addressed the Nassar case, as well as an investigation into how the university has handled allegations involving football and men's basketball players.
"This review has not substantiated violations of NCAA legislation," Duncan wrote in his letter, which was dated Wednesday and addressed to Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman. "Based on available information, it does not appear there is need for further inquiry."
Beekman said the university "cooperated fully with the inquiry" and welcomes the NCAA's conclusion.
Nassar, 55, pleaded guilty to assaulting girls and women while working as a campus sports doctor for Michigan State athletes and gymnasts in the region. Victims included U.S. Olympians who trained at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics. He has been sentenced to decades in prison in three separate cases involving assault and child pornography.
The NCAA's response drew a sharp rebuke Thursday from Rachael Denhollander, who in 2016 was the first woman to publicly identify herself as a victim of Nassar.
"I'm deeply disappointed at the NCAA's ruling," she said in a text message. "If the NCAA legislation does not prohibit their coaches from threatening consequences if a victim reports abuse asking their NCAA athletes to sign a card for someone jailed on child sex abuse charges and lying to police and failing to report allegations of child sexual abuse, perhaps the NCAA needs to revisit their own legislation."
Pro basketball
Former Pacer West retires: David West, a key big man and snazzy passer who had a knack for providing a timely lift off the bench during the Golden State Warriors' past two championship seasons, retired Thursday.
West's Twitter announcement — one day after his 38th birthday — wasn't a surprise as he made it clear he would take some time after the team's latest title run to contemplate calling it a career.
"I am humbled and thankful for the support of my family, friends, coaches, teammates, organizations, and fans throughout this experience," said West, the 18th overall draft pick by the Hornets in 2003 out of Xavier.
A two-time All-Star, West averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists playing 1,034 games over a 15-year career with New Orleans, the Pacers, San Antonio and the Warriors. He was active in the community helping others.
Pro football
NFL hires 24 full-time game officials, up from 21 last year: The NFL has hired 24 full-time game officials, including veteran referees Walt Anderson and Pete Morelli.
The NFL and NFL Referees Association made the announcement Thursday. The number of full-time officials is up from 21 last season.
All seven on-field officiating positions — referee, umpire, down judge, line judge, field judge, side judge and back judge — will be represented with full-timers.
The full-time officials will work throughout the year to help improve various aspects of officiating, including game preparation and administration, analyzing game trends, communicating with teams, and helping develop a pipeline of future officials.