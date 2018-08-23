Women's basketball
VU releases its nonconference schedule: Valparaiso will begin the regular season by visiting Illinois-Chicago on Nov. 7 in the renewal of a longtime matchup that took a one-year hiatus. The Crusaders and Flames shared conference affiliation during Valpo’s tenure in the Horizon League.
The Crusaders will welcome North Dakota to the Athletics-Recreation Center for the home opener at 1 p.m. Nov. 11. T
On Nov. 14, Valpo has a date with Big Ten foe Illinois in Champaign.
The final game before the holiday break will occur on Dec. 21 against Bowling Green at the ARC. The final tune-up for conference play will occur on Dec. 31 as IU Northwest comes in for a noon exhibition game.
Pro baseball
RailCats sign RHP Sanderlin: The RailCats signed right-handed pitcher Peyton Sanderlin on Thursday. The right-hander just won a Northwoods Summer Baseball League Championship with the Fond du lac Dock Spiders on Saturday.
A native of Collierville, Tenn., Sanderlin recorded a no-decision in the deciding game of the NWL Championship Series on Saturday, yielding three runs (two earned), on seven hits, no walks and five strikeouts over 5.2 innings. Sanderlin finished 1-0 with a 2.79 ERA in two starts in the postseason and finished 3-0 with a complete game shutout and 1.80 ERA in eight games (five starts) during the regular season with the Dock Spiders. In 35 innings during the regular season, Sanderlin allowed just seven earned runs on 25 hits, seven walks and struck out 23 hitters.
Pro golf
4-way tie for lead at Northern Trust as Woods stalls: Tiger Woods failed to carry any momentum he had from his last tournament into the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Neither did Sean O'Hair.
That was only good news for one of them Thursday in The Northern Trust.
O'Hair missed the cut last week and saw his FedEx Cup standing slip to No. 121, meaning he has to play well this week or his season is over. His immediate goal is to advance to the third stage of events because the BMW Championship is at Aronimink outside Philadelphia, where O'Hair is a member.
He drilled a 3-wood from 284 yards to 6 feet for eagle on No. 3. He hammered another 3-wood on the par-5 17th to 10 feet, settling for a two-putt birdie. That carried O'Hair to a 5-under 66, giving him a share of the lead with Kevin Tway, Jamie Lovemark and Vaughn Taylor.
"I'm obviously very disappointed that I'm not in a better position, but I'm kind of in charge of my destiny," O'Hair said. "If I play good golf I'm just going to work into the next week."
Woods, playing for the first time since his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, had a pair of birdies, a pair of bogeys, a lot of pars and a 71. He was five shots behind and in a tie for 60th. After a rough start off the tee, Woods wound up hitting nine of 14 fairways. He just never got it close enough for good looks at birdie.
"Just didn't have the situations where I had the full club and I could go ahead and take a rip at it and start being aggressive and going after these flags," Woods said. "I kept having to play a little defensive because I was taking more club, trying to shape it and take spin off. One of those days."
Ariya Jutanugarn tied for lead in CP Women's Open: Ariya Jutanugarn birdied five of her last eight holes for an 8-under 64 and a share of the CP Women's Open lead Thursday at rain-softened Wascana Country Club.
Nasa Hataoka and Mariajo Uribe joined the second-ranked Jutanugarn atop the leaderboard, with Canadian star Brooke Henderson and three-time champion Lydia Ko two strokes back.
Pro football
Gil Brandt, Pat Bowlen nominated for Hall of Fame: Gil Brandt and Pat Bowlen have been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as contributors to the game.
Currently a consultant to the NFL and one of the key figures in the staging of the draft, Brandt was one of the key contributors to the building of the Dallas Cowboys. As vice president of player personnel from 1960-89, Brandt helped Dallas grow into one of the most powerful and popular sports franchises in America. Among the Cowboys' innovations were extensive use of computers and deeply scouting the historically black colleges for talent.
Bowlen, the longtime owner of the Denver Broncos, is the only owner in NFL history with 300 overall victories during his first 30 seasons. Under his leadership, the Broncos had a sensational run of success, winning three Super Bowls and seven conference titles.
Previously, the senior committee nominated former Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Johnny Robinson.