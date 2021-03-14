SPORTS DIGEST: White Sox, Cubs tie in Spring Training

Pro baseball

White Sox win, Cubs tie: White Sox starter Lance Lynn pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up one hit and walking three while striking out four in a 1-0 win over Oakland in a Spring Training game. Evan Marshall struck out four of five batters he retired and Codi Heuer struck out the side. Five White Sox pitchers combined to record 15 strikeouts. Matt Reynolds broke a scoreless tie with a home run in the eighth off Cole Irvin. Frankie Montas gave up two hits over three innings in the start for Oakland. Jake Diekman worked a perfect fifth inning and Lou Trivino struck out two of the three batters he faced in the sixth. Trevor Williams scattered three hits over 3 2/3 innings for the Cubs in a 1-1 tie with the Angels. Rex Brothers and Brandon Workman both had solid innings of relief. Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI single in the seventh to break a scoreless tie. Los Angeles starter Dylan Bundy pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits. Brennon Lund tied the game with a triple in the ninth. The Cubs and Sox meet today.

Men's basketball

Alabama ends SEC tourney drought: Herbert Jones drove for a go-ahead layup with 19.5 seconds remaining and Alabama won the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the first time since 1991, holding off a late flurry to edge LSU 80-79. Coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide added to their regular-season title with a victory that should help Alabama at least match its highest seed in the NCAA tournament — it was No. 2 in both 1987 and 2002. Alabama, the reigning national champion in football, won its seventh tournament title overall, second in the SEC only to Kentucky’s 31. The Crimson Tide (24-6) hadn’t even reached this game since 2002. Jones, both the SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jaden Shackelford led Alabama with 21 points. LSU (18-9) hadn’t won this tournament since 1980, and this was the Tigers’ first time in the final since 1993. Trendon Watford finished with a career-high 30 points for LSU.