Prep football
Whiting ruled the winner: The Greater South Shore Conference voted to uphold Whiting's 27-13 victory over Boone Grove in Saturday night's conference football game.
Multiple GSSC athletic directors confirmed to The Times that a vote was held on Wednesday during conference meetings to finalize the game that was delayed by lightning before the start of the second quarter.
Administrators from both schools worked on Saturday night to find a time to resume the game, but were ultimately unsuccessful. Both programs left Valparaiso High School, the site of Boone Grove's home games, knowing the game wouldn't be finished, but there was uncertainty as to whether the game would be deemed official.
IHSAA sports information director Jason Wille confirmed on Thursday that the state recognizes the final score of the game in accordance with the National Federation of State High School Associations rule book that gives power to game officials and administrators to determine the official end of a game. With the game now official, the final result has been entered into MaxPreps along with individual stats from the game. — Paul Oren
Boys tennis
Crown Point defeats LaPorte in DAC play: Leyton Noerenberg won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles Thursday to lead Crown Point (5-0) to a 4-1 Duneland Athletic Conference win over LaPorte.
LaPorte's Carson Stalbaum and Quentin Spears won 7-6 (8-8), 3-6, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 2 doubles.
Vikes sweep Indians in DAC action: Evan Cecchini won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles to lead Valparaiso (6-2, 3-1) to a 5-0 sweep over Portage (4-4, 0-4) in DAC play.
Valparaiso won each match in straight sets.
Kougars edge Red Devils in NCC match: Cole Brzezinski won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles to help Kankakee Valley edge Lowell 3-2 in Northwest Crossroads Conference play.
Chris Overmyer won 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 singles for the Red Devils, while teammate Logan Fleming won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
Girls soccer
Wheeler shuts out Griffith: Riley Garcia had a goal and assist in Wheeler's 3-0 win over Griffith.
Lyric Green and Lauren Putz also scored for the Bearcats. Alaina Hill preserved the shutout with three saves.
Girls golf
Sopher, Weiss lead C.P. to win: Gabby Sopher and Bella Weiss shared medalist honors with 43s to lead Crown Point to a 177-257 win over Andrean.
Men's soccer
Purdue Northwest edges Quincy: Purdue Northwest picked up its first road win this season, defeating Quincy 2-1.
Trailing 1-0 in the second half, Enrique Serna scored off a cross in the 66th minute to tie the game. In the 75th minute, Justin Barragan scored from 25 yards out to give the Pride the lead for good. Raul Garrido Garcia made eight saves.
Women's soccer
PNW notches first win of season: Sydney Harrison's goal in the 64th minute was the difference for Purdue Northwest in a 1-0 win over Illinois-Springfield.
It's the first win of the season for PNW.
Kelley Sharp made eight saves to preserve the shutout.
Pro tennis
Serena cruises into 9th US Open final: Serena Williams was a bit shaky at the start of her U.S. Open semifinal.
For all of six minutes.
That's how long it took her to drop the opening two games. Williams spent the next hour playing flawlessly, particularly up at the net, grabbing 12 of 13 games to beat No. 19 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-3, 6-0 and reach her ninth final at Flushing Meadows and 31st at all Grand Slam tournaments.
"I've been working hard on my volleys. I have won a few doubles championships, so I know how to volley," Williams said with a laugh, before adding this punch line: "I just usually come in only to shake hands."
With one more victory, Williams will earn her seventh U.S. Open championship and her 24th major singles trophy, equaling Margaret Court for the most in tennis history. Williams already owns the mark for the most in the half-century professional era; Court won some of hers against amateur competition.
Williams had lost in the semifinals in her previous two trips to New York — against Roberta Vinci in 2015 while bidding for a calendar-year Grand Slam, and against Karolina Pliskova in 2016.
A year ago, Williams missed the U.S. Open because she gave birth to her daughter, Olympia, during the tournament. She then dealt with complications related to blood clots.
On Saturday, Williams will face 20th-seeded Naomi Osaka in the final. Osaka defeated Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 in the second semi. It's the first grand slam final for Osaka.