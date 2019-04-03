Football
Youth combine part of NFL event in Hammond on April 27: The Hammond Sportsplex and Empowering Athletes for Life will host a combine on April 27 during the NFL 100 Centennial Celebration.
The free event is open to children in grades sixth through 12th and runs from 2 to 5 p.m. For details, call 219-853-7660.
Coinciding with the combine, the Los Angeles Chargers’ sixth-round pick will be announced in Hammond and telecast live during coverage of the draft as part of the NFL’s efforts to honor Hammond and the league’s 12 other original towns.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and Matt Smith, a Hammond native and the Chargers radio play-by-play announcer, will announce the pick.
Bears re-sign long snapper Scales to 1-year contract: The Bears have re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year contract.
Scales played in all 16 games last season — his fourth in Chicago — after missing the 2017 season with a knee injury. He has appeared in 39 games over five years with the Baltimore Ravens (2014) and Bears (2015-18).
College football
Hoosiers QB wins NCAA waiver, becomes eligible immediately: Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle has been granted a waiver by the NCAA and will be eligible to play next season.
The redshirt freshman transferred from Utah in December and will have four years of eligibility remaining. Hoosiers coach Tom Allen issued a statement saying he "looks forward" to seeing Tuttle compete for the starting job this fall and thanked the NCAA.
The 6-foot-4, 211-pound California prep star was widely regarded as one of the nation's top 15 quarterbacks in the 2018 recruiting class. Allen has not disclosed why the Hoosiers sought a waiver for Tuttle, who did not play in a game for the Utes.
Last year's starter, Peyton Ramsey, has two years of eligibility remaining. Michael Penix Jr., Ramsey's backup, redshirted in 2018 and has four years remaining.
Prep basketball
Newman, Noveroske chosen to play in North-South Classic: Valparaiso's Brandon Newman and Michigan City's Hannah Noveroske have been selected to play in the 31st annual North-South All-Star Classic on April 6 at John R. Wooden Gymnasium in Martinsville High School.
Newman's coach, Barak Coolman, will serve as an assistant on the North staff.
The girls game is set for noon, while the boys is scheduled to start at 2.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from Martinsville High School by calling 765-342-5571 ext. 4026.
Prep baseball
Busse, Troxel lead Vikings over Wolves: Ryan Troxel went the distance on a three-hitter with six strikeouts and Terry Busse homered to lead Times No. 7 Valparaiso to a 6-1 Duneland Athletic Conference win over Michigan City.
Jack Cahill was 3 for 4 with an run scored and RBI.
Bryce Hayman had Michigan City’s lone RBI.
Prep softball
Vikings erupt against Slicers: Charlotte Dombrowski and Peyton Zahm hit home runs to lead Valparaiso to a 11-1 six-inning Duneland Athletic Conference win over No. 7 LaPorte.
Dombrowski also picked up win, allowing three hits and striking out four in four innings.
Shelby Linn was 2 for 3 for LaPorte
Auto racing
Earnhardt joins NBC Sports coverage of Indianapolis 500: NBC Sports will use retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. in its inaugural broadcast of the Indianapolis 500 next month.
The second-year analyst will be part of a team that features 14 commentators and host Mike Tirico and analyst Danica Patrick.
Earnhardt will be a roving reporter for his first Indianapolis 500 on May 26, contributing to pre-race, in-race and post-race coverage alongside Rutledge Wood. Earnhardt Jr., who will also be featured from Indianapolis Motor Speedway during race week, was used extensively by the network in his first year after retirement with reporting trips to last year's Winter Olympics in South Korea and the Super Bowl.
NBC Sports motorsports host Krista Voda will also join Earnhardt at Indianapolis.
ABC had broadcast the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" exclusively since 1965 in the second-longest-running partnership of its kind until NBC purchased the rights to air the entire 2019 IndyCar schedule.