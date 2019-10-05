Cross country
Lowell, Valparaiso and LC win meet crowns: Karina James repeated as Northwest Crossroads Conference champion and also led Lowell to the Northwest Crossroads team crown. Lowell's Gabe Sanchez was the boys individual winner, finishing in 15 mintues, 32 seconds. At the Duneland Athletic Conference meet, Valparaiso and Lake Central won the boys and girls team titles, respectively. Crown Point's Genesio Christofanelli won the boys race (15:35.5), while Crown Point's Maddie Russin won the girls title (18:15.8).
College football
Valparaiso falls to Drake: Ian Corwin threw two touchdowns passes and Drake held Valparaiso to just 131 yards of offense in a 35-6 victory on Saturday. Dimitrios Latsonas got the Crusaders (0-5, 0-1) on the scoreboard with a 46-yard field goal to cut their deficit to 14-3. Jimmy Seewald was 10-of-24 passing for 66 yards and two interceptions. Elias Earley had 10 carries for 52 of the Crusaders' 65 yards on the ground.
Auto racing
Pole-sitter Hamlin aims for first Dover win: Denny Hamlin is 0-for-Dover in a stellar career for Joe Gibbs Racing that includes two Daytona 500 victories. He's also missing a Cup championship, conspicuous by its absence on a resume that boasts 35 wins over 499 career starts. Hamlin took a nice first step toward erasing his winless drought at Dover International Speedway when he turned a lap of 166.984 mph to start the second round of the playoffs on the pole.
Custer picks up seventh Xfinity win of year: Cole Custer raced to his seventh Xfinity Series victory of the season Saturday at Dover International Speedway. The 21-year-old Custer, who made his 100th start, proved as a top contender for the title as NASCAR's second-tier series gets set to move into the next round of the playoffs. Custer started from the pole in the No. 00 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing and led 31 laps to win for the time since August.