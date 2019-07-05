PRO FOOTBALL
Ex-Patriot, Bruschi recovering after 2nd stroke: Former New England Patriots linebacker and ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi is recovering in a Massachusetts hospital after suffering a second stroke. Bruschi first had a stroke in February 2005 — just days after the Patriots won Super Bowl XXXIX — and learned he had a congenial heart defect that produced a hole in his heart. Since retiring from the NFL, Bruschi worked entered the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2013 and worked at ESPN.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Indiana's Ali Patberg gets 6th year of hoops eligibility: Indiana guard Ali Patberg has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. Patberg — who transferred from Notre Dame in 2017— averaged 15.8 points and 4.8 assists to lead the Hoosiers (21-13) last season. Patberg was an All-Big Ten second-team selection and helped Indiana reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
All-state baseball announced: South Central’s Kyle Schmack, South Central’s Carson Husmann, Andrean’s Michael Doolin, Andrean’s Tyler Nelson, Crown Point’s Ryan Fender and Munster’s Garrett Manous were IHSBCA All-State selections. Griffith’s Kyle Iwinski and Lake Central’s Nolan Zahorsky were IHSBCA honorable mention.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
RailCats win another series: The Gary RailCats won their season-best third series in a row by beating the Texas AirHogs 10-5 Thursday night in Grand Prairie, Texas. Collin Willis and Danny De La Calle each had two hits and two RBIs for Gary, while Lars Ligouri (4-4) pitched four-run ball over 5 2/3 innings for the win.