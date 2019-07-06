AUTO RACING
Rain postpones NASCAR race: Saturday night's NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway was postponed because of persistent poor weather. The race will be held at noon Sunday. NASCAR has run at Daytona during the July 4th weekend since 1959 but is abandoning that tradition in a scheduling shake-up next season. Daytona will instead host the regular-season finale in August, while the holiday weekend race will move to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Cup qualifying for Saturday night's race was canceled because lightning in the area prevented NASCAR access to inspect the cars. The field was set by points, with Joey Logano scheduled to start on the front row alongside Kyle Busch. Rain also delayed Friday night's Xfinity Series race, won by Ross Chastain, for 2 hours, 35 minutes.
PRO BASKETBALL
Injury sidelines Williamson: The New Orleans Pelicans announced Saturday that Zion Williamson, the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft, will not play any more at the Summer League in Las Vegas because of a bruised left knee. The team stressed the move is precautionary. Williamson's presence helped the Summer League sell out its opening day Friday and reach another sellout Saturday — when Williamson was scheduled to play in his second game of the summer against Washington. There appeared to be a quick impact on the resale markets: Tickets that were going for more than $300 apiece on Friday for the session that included the Pelicans' game against No. 3 pick RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks were available for under $100 on Saturday.
Bulls sign Young: The Bulls announced they have signed free agent forward Thaddeus Young, and waived guards Shaquille Harrison and Walt Lemon Jr. Young, a 12-year NBA veteran, has career averages of 13.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals. Last season, he averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pacers.
Pacers acquire Brogdon: The Pacers announced Saturday they have acquired guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for a future first-round draft pick, as well as two future second-round draft picks. Brogdon averaged 15.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 64 starts for the Bucks last season.
PRO BASEBALL
RailCats lose on road: The Cleburne Railroaders rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Gary RailCats 4-3 Friday night in Cleburne, Texas. Alex Crosby had three hits for Gary.
PRO GOLF
Daly can't use cart in British Open: Organizers of the British Open have refused a request by former champion John Daly to use a golf cart at the championship in Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland this month. Daly had applied to use a cart because of his arthritic right knee.