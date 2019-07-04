PRO FOOTBALL
Dolphins' Norton has arm amputated after car crash: Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton suffered multiple injuries in a car crash that required his left arm to be amputated. Sports agent Malki Kawa confirmed the injuries in a tweet on Thursday morning. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said the Ford F250 Norton was driving crashed into a concrete barrier and overturned early Thursday on State Road 836 near Miami. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rendered aid to 22-year-old Norton, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
RailCats activate Ligouri: The Gary RailCats activated left-handed pitcher Lars Ligouri from the seven-day disabled list before Thursday's game against the Texas AirHogs. The team also placed right-handed pitcher Nick Floyd on the seven-day disabled list. In a late Wednesday game, the RailCats lost 8-6 to the AirHogs despite getting three hits from Wilfredo Gimenez for the second straight night.
PRO GOLF
Piercy leads by 2 after 1st round of 3M Open: Scott Piercy went on a late birdie binge en route to a 9-under 62 and the first-round lead at the inaugural 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota on Thursday. Adam Hadwin and Hideki Matsuyama are each two shots back after a 7-under 64 at the TPC Twin Cities. Seeking his fifth career tour win and first since the 2018 Zurich Classic, Piercy birdied one of his first seven holes and eight of his final 11, including a nearly 30-foot putt on No. 16 to get to 8 under.
Liu shoots 62 in LPGA event: Yu Liu tied the Thornberry Creek of Oneida course record with a 10-under 62 for a one-shot lead in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Oneida, Wisconsin.
TRACK AND FIELD
Kenyan runner breaks U.S. 10K record: Rhonex Kipruto of Kenya ran a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) race in Atlanta on Thursday in 27 minutes, 1 second to break the U.S. record in the event. The 19-year-old surpassed the previous mark of 27:04 set by Joseph Kimani in the same race, the AJC Peachtree Road Race, in 1996.