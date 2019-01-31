Pro baseball
RailCats re-sign infielder Savage: The Gary SouthShore RailCats recently re-signed infielder Will Savage.
Savage finished last season with a .309 batting average (30th in the American Association), a .384 on-base percentage (23rd) and a .397 in slugging percentage. He also had 24 runs, 42 hits, seven doubles, one triple, one home run, 16 RBIs, and four stolen bases in 45 games.
Savage started at four positions (second base; third base; shortstop; left field) with Gary. He also hit safely in his final 12 games with the RailCats and reached base safely in a personal-best 16 consecutive games.
College track and field
Davis takes home CCAC honors twice in three-week span: Calumet College of St. Joseph's Robert Davis picked up his second Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference's Men's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week honor in the last three weeks.
Davis won the long jump (22 feet, 10 1/2 inches) at last Saturday's St. Ambrose University Invitational, qualified him for the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships for the second year in a row. He was also second in the triple jump (45-1/4).
In the four events he's competed in during the indoor season, Davis has finished first and second in the long jump plus second twice in the triple jump.
The NAIA national indoors will run Feb. 26 through March 2 in Brookings, South Dakota.
Women's basketball
Cryor helps No. 17 Rutgers rally past Indiana 69-64: Ciani Cryor scored a career-high 22 points and No. 17 Rutgers rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat Indiana 69-64 on Thursday night in Pscataway, N.J.
Rutgers (17-4, 9-1 Big Ten) trailed 43-31 in the third quarter before scoring 15 of the final 19 points of the period to trail by one. The Scarlet Knights used a full-court press to get back in the game and force Indiana to commit turnover after turnover during the final part of the third period.
Charise Wilson was called for a technical foul as the buzzer sounded and Indiana hit two free throws to start the fourth quarter and extend the lead to three.
The Scarlet Knights trailed 53-51 with 5:34 left before Arella Guirantes converted a 3-point play and gave Rutgers its first lead of the game. Cryor hit two free throws and had a steal for a layup to give Rutgers a five-point lead with 80 seconds left. Indiana (16-6, 5-5) scored the next four points to get within 62-61 in the final minute but couldn't score until eight seconds remained that made it 67-64. The Scarlet Knights hit seven of eight from the free-throw line in the final minute to seal the win.
Brenna Wise scored 15 points to lead the Hoosiers (16-6, 5-5).
Indiana built a 33-24 halftime lead behind a stellar defense that held Rutgers to just 27 percent shooting (8 for 30). The Scarlet Knights missed 10 of their first 11 shots and trailed 27-14 midway through the second quarter before cutting the deficit to nine at the break.
Pro hockey
Faceoff ace Vermette retires after 14 NHL seasons: Center Antoine Vermette will retire after 14 NHL seasons as one of the best faceoff men of his generation.
The 36-year-old from Quebec won the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015. He most recently played for the Anaheim Ducks, but didn't sign with a team after becoming a free agent last summer.
Vermette won 56.6 percent of his faceoffs, the ninth-best mark since the league began tracking the statistic in 1997-98. He led the NHL in faceoff winning percentage in his final season in 2017-18.
He played 1,046 regular-season and 97 playoff games with the Senators, Blue Jackets, Coyotes, Blackhawks and Ducks.
Vermette put up 228 goals and 287 assists for 515 points during his regular-season career. He had a 482-game ironman streak that lasted from March 2009 until October 2015.
Motor sports
Gainbridge becomes new presenting sponsor for Indy 500: The Indianapolis 500 will have a new presenting sponsor for the next four years.
Race officials announced Thursday that Gainbridge, an online annuity and life insurance company, has agreed to a deal to sponsor IndyCar's biggest race starting this May. Gainbridge replaces PennGrade, whose three-year deal expired in 2018.
The move comes as preparations for this season kick into high gear.
Series officials announced two weeks ago that NTT, a Japanese information technology and communications giant, would become the series' new title sponsor. On Jan. 9, NBC announced it would carry eight of this season's 17 races. Driver announcements have been trickling in, too.
IndyCar's season opener is set for March 10 in St. Petersburg. The 500 will be held May 26.