SPORTS DIGEST:

Toronto's Pozuelo named MLS MVP: Toronto attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo has been named Major League Soccer's 2020 Most Valuable Player. Pozuelo had nine goals and 10 assists during the coronavirus-shortened regular season, even while the Reds played part of the year in Connecticut because of travel restrictions in Canada. “I’m very proud because this means a lot and maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, when I start seeing more news, I will believe that I’ve won this award,” he said. “But I’m very proud to represent Toronto. And I know it’s easy to say that I won the award, but it’s something that takes a lot of work to get here.” Pozuelo's 10 assists were tied for the league lead with Houston's Darwin Quintero and Seattle's Nicolas Lodeiro. He had four goals and two assists during September, earning league Player of the Month honors. Pozuelo is the second Toronto player to win the MVP award, following Sebastian Giovinco in 2015. The 29-year-old from Sevilla, Spain, has been with the Reds for the past two seasons. He finished with 12 goals and 12 assists last year, including two goals and an assist in his MLS debut.