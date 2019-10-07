Feeling fine is frustrating when you are told that you should not play.
Just ask Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. The USC product practiced last week in anticipation of playing against the Eagles on Sunday only to be ruled out on Friday thanks to an unsatisfactory scan of his spleen.
Yes, his spleen.
Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis on Sept. 12, just two days after an initial diagnosis of strep throat. That was in the wake of not feeling well in the days leading up to playing against the Bills in the season opener on Sept. 8.
Take note of the timeline, initial diagnosis and the fact that the disease is more typical among teenagers as you read on.
Twenty-five years ago, mononucleosis meant missing a minimum of three months because the spleen swells significantly due to the infection. Swollen, the abdominal organ may rupture, and such an occurrence is fatal — depending on the study — nine to 13% of the time.
Thanks to modern medical scanning technology, return to play is generally sooner now because team physicians are better able to determine when the spleen has returned to normal size.
Knowing all that, Darnold last week said, “I want to make sure that I’m safe out there and I’m not going to die.”
An ESPN article assured worried New York fans that Darnold was “practicing with a custom-made, hard-plastic brace that protects his rib cage area and he’s planning to wear the brace when he plays.”
That same article also reported that a scan on Sept. 30 revealed persistent swelling in Darnold’s spleen.
Given that information, I wonder why he was practicing.
A study published online last week in the medical journal Sports Health explains my wonder. In it, the researchers looked at the medical records of members of the military — or their dependents — who had mononucleosis and suffered a ruptured spleen. In so doing, they wanted to compare the timing of injury with consensus guidelines that currently allow return to light activity three weeks after symptoms start.
As the article explained, infectious mononucleosis (IM) is “caused by contraction of the Epstein-Barr virus or cytomegalovirus (and) is characterized by the classic triad of fever, pharyngitis (sore throat), and cervical lymphadenopathy (swollen lymph glands).”
Those same symptoms would prompt a test for strep throat.
“Other common symptoms,” the article continued, “include fatigue, malaise and headache. The symptoms of IM typically resolve in three to eight weeks, though some athletes report symptom duration (mostly fatigue) of six months. Splenomegaly is seen in nearly all cases with splenic size increasing three to four times of baseline.”
Ominously, according to the article, “splenic ruptures occurs in 0.1-0.5 percent of cases, with as many as 86 percent occurring via atraumatic mechanisms.”
In other words, the risk is more from exertion than from getting hit. So why was Darnold doing anything physical at all with a still swollen spleen? Considering the data, his special padding was of little use.
The study looked specifically at 42 cases of spleen rupture. While three quarters occurred within 21 days of the onset of symptoms, another 15 percent took place over the next 10 days, and the final four cases happened over another nine days. Fortunately, none of the 42 were fatal and only four required surgery.
However, for those who were able to return to sports or military duty, it took 90 to 180 days following the rupture to do so. Furthermore, at least one quarter of the victims were unable to return at all.
Consequently, the study authors recommended that return to any activity — not necessarily full contact participation — take place no sooner than 31 days after onset of symptoms. Given the number that occurred between days 32 and 40, I am curious why they just did not make it a full six weeks.
Of course, to restrict participation a physician needs to know about the illness in the first place. Too often, the symptoms are so mild that IM is not suspected by the doctor or the patient never seeks care. In fact, in 37 of the 42 cases documented, IM was not diagnosed until after the rupture.
Thus, the authors concluded, “while it is unreasonable to restrict athletes from play after each upper respiratory infection, clinicians should maintain a high index of suspicion of IM in patients with typical symptoms, particularly in male patients under 35 years.”
Parents should be suspicious, too, and not afraid to ask their child’s physician to order the necessary and relatively inexpensive testing that will rule out — or in — IM.