When I started writing this column 38 years ago this week, I was convinced I would run out of topics in two years or three.

However, in the wake of the collapse of USC’s Bronny James late last month, long-time Munster High colleague Mary Spina texted me, “I am convinced you will never run out of material for your column.” She had prefaced that prediction by writing, “It’s as if half of Twitter has never heard of Hank Gathers or the numerous other athletes who suffered SCA (sudden cardiac arrest) prior to COVID.”

And yes, I did cover Gathers’ death in this space when it occurred 33 years ago. In fact, SCA has been a fairly common topic here, along with concussion, heat illness, ACL tears and “Tommy John” surgery.

One subject rarely covered has been gambling.

What could gambling possibly have to do with sports medicine? A good question. Old friend Brian Kelly, though, brought into focus last week the unfortunate intersection. On Thursday, the LSU head football coach announced the Tigers would have a more transparent injury reporting policy, mimicking the NFL’s detailed format.

What was Kelly’s motivation? Not an institution of higher learning fulfilling its mission by providing best practices to the lower levels of the game. Doing so on a consistent basis – from the moment of injury until the athlete is fully recovered and performing at his or her pre-injury level – would help eliminate the unrealistic post-injury expectations so common at lower levels.

Instead, the former Irish football boss is attempting to shield his players and staff from gamblers looking for inside information.

For many years, Sports Illustrated offered in each issue one or several sports-related items that were “Signs of the Apocalypse.” Kelly’s new policy would surely have qualified if the magazine was still published on a weekly basis. Not surprisingly, then, just one day after Kelly’s announcement, the Pac-12 disintegrated with the loss of five more teams.

Surely, Oregon and Washington will increase their coffers by joining the Big 10 in 2024. Ditto, but perhaps on a smaller scale, for Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah joining the Big 12. College athletic directors and presidents are able to count when it comes to television money even if they cannot when it comes to number of teams in a league.

Forgotten in the rush to cash is the physical and academic health of supposed student-athletes suddenly being asked to cross three time zones on a regular basis, often in mid-week. I don’t care how much NIL money some – not all – of them are getting to do it.

Since this column started nearly four decades ago, sports – especially collegiate sports – have changed drastically. During that time, I hope you have found the quality of the reporting here has not.

Over the years, many of you have written, called and approached me in person to compliment my writing style. I do not deserve the credit. Paul Mullaney – now the President of Bishop Noll Institute — was the assistant sports editor at The Times when this column was born and would never have survived without his thoughtful guidance.

Prior to joining The Times, I had many outstanding writing coaches among editors at other newspapers, college professors, and high school teachers. Bob Schmuhl, professor emeritus of American Studies at the University of Notre Dame, may not know it but he is with me every time I sit down to pen one of these pieces.

Still, the primary inspiration for most writers did not come in a classroom. Mine came from my mother. I still recall her insisting I sit down and write – with her ample assistance — a thank you note to an aunt in Ireland when I was a not-too-happy five-year-old. Furthermore, the expectation in my house thereafter was that I would be writing a thank you for any gift received from an adult family member or friend.

In spite of my initial reticence, I quickly discovered most people – unlike gods – do answer letters. Soon, I found myself sending missives to distant family members with no prompting at all, then watching the mail daily for a reply.

As with any other skill, with practice came improvement and reluctance turned to enthusiasm.

Yet, without that original encouragement from my mother, I would never have found this niche for which she was the biggest fan. During the last 38 years, not interested in the internet or electronic files, Mom cut out and saved every one of my columns. Something only a mother would do.

On Thursday, I experienced a very real and personal apocalypse when Mom passed away at the age of 90. But the pen she placed in my hand nearly six decades ago remains. Thanks Mom.

