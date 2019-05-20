Motor sports
Alonso rejects McLaren offer to buy him Indy 500 seat: McLaren offered to buy Fernando Alonso a seat in the Indianapolis 500, but the Formula One champion told the team he was uncomfortable replacing a driver who had earned a spot in the race.
Alonso, with McLaren, failed to qualify for next Sunday's race, a humiliation for the proud racing team. Alonso is trying to win motorsports' version of the Triple Crown, and Indy is his last remaining goal. McLaren was back at the 500 for the first time since it dominated in the 1970s.
McLaren CEO Zak Brown told The Associated Press the team would not buy its way into the 500 and was halting this year's effort. Bob Fernley, president of the IndyCar operation, was fired Sunday night after McLaren missed the race.
The team then made a few inquiries into buying out another driver to give Alonso a spot in the 33-car field in a non-McLaren backed effort. Brown said Alonso initially supported McLaren running a car for him if it was the right business decision to satisfy sponsor obligations. But once the Spaniard learned he'd be replacing another driver and competing for another team, he was not comfortable with that route.
McLaren had zeroed in on Oriol Servia's seat with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports because McLaren already has a partnership with Arrow.
Women's hockey
Pro women hockey players form union in step toward league: More than 200 of the world's top women's hockey players have formed a union, saying they must "stand together" if there is to be a sustainable professional league.
The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) said Monday the paperwork was filed Friday to help push for the creation of a "single, viable women's professional league in North America."
The women had announced earlier this month their pledge to sit out the upcoming season in North America after the Canadian Women's Hockey League abruptly shut down this year. That leaves only the National Women's Hockey League, which took back control of the Buffalo Beauts on May 8.
The PWHPA said in a statement the association also will help players coordinate training needs and opportunities and develop sponsor support.
Pro football
Indianapolis adds Chad Kelly as 4th quarterback on roster: The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent quarterback Chad Kelly after bringing him in for a tryout earlier this month.
He is the nephew of former Buffalo Bills star Jim Kelly, a teammate of Colts coach Frank Reich. Kelly was drafted in 2017 by the Denver Broncos as the final pick that year.
But the Broncos waived Kelly in October after he was arrested on a first-degree trespassing charge. He pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal trespassing after appearing in just one game with the Broncos.
Kelly also was arrested in December 2014 after allegedly being in a fight outside a Buffalo night club. Kelly pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in exchange for having other criminal charges dropped.
He started his college career at Clemson but was kicked off the team. After transferring to East Mississippi Community College, he eventually wound up at Mississippi. Kelly started 34 games for the Rebels before a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee ended his senior season.
To make room on the roster, the Colts waived defensive tackle Jordan Thompson, an undrafted rookie from Northwestern.
Kelly will be the fourth quarterback on the depth chart behind Pro Bowler Andrew Luck, former starter Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Walker.