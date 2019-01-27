Women's college basketball
Valparaiso loses by 45: The Valparaiso University women's basketball team had no answers on Sunday, losing 108-63 at Missouri State, which is tied for first in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Eight different Bears scored at least seven points and Missouri State (11-7, 7-0) shot 64.1 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from behind the arc. The Crusaders shot 36.1 and 32.5 percent, respectively.
Shay Frederick led Valparaiso (5-14, 1-6) with 17 points.
"Missouri State has an ability to score in a variety of ways," Crusaders coach Mary Evans said in a statement. "Our kids fought through some adversity, but it just wasn’t our day.”
IU Northwest wins big: Michelle Borgen posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Indiana University Northwest women's basketball team to a 65-46 victory over Rochester College on Sunday in Gary.
Chloe Salman and Grayce Roach also finished in double figures, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively for IU Northwest (19-6). Roach chipped in six assists and Ashley O'Malley added 10 rebounds.
No. 11 Maryland, Charles beat Indiana: Kaila Charles scored a season-high 25 points with 11 rebounds and No. 11 Maryland rolled past Indiana 76-56 on Sunday in Bloomington.
Stephanie Jones scored 20 points for the second straight game and Taylor Mikesell added 13 points and five assists for the Terrapins (18-2, 7-2 Big Ten), who won their third straight.Tied at 20 after the first quarter, Maryland took command in the second period, outscoring the Hoosiers 20-5, with Jones hitting all four of her attempts and scoring 10 points, nine coming in a 14-0 run to end the second half. The lead remained in double figures and reached 25 with 6:15 remaining in the game after a 7-0 surge.
The Terps scored 23 points off 20 Indiana turnovers, shooting 44 percent, but well over 50 percent in the second and fourth quarters when they scored 44 of their total.
Jaelynn Penn scored 15 points and Bendu Yeaney had 10 for Indiana (16-5, 5-4).
Gustafson, Stewart lead No. 17 Iowa past Purdue: Megan Gustafson scored 25 points, Hannah Stewart added 21 and No. 17 Iowa used a 10-2 game-ending run to pull away from Purdue in a 72-58 victory on Sunday in Iowa City, Iowa.
The victory was the sixth in a row for Iowa (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) as the Hawkeyes improved to 11-0 at home and avenged a 62-57 loss at Purdue on Jan. 10.Leading by five with two minutes to go, Stewart scored to lead off the final surge, including four free throws from Gustafson.
Gustafson grabbed 11 rebounds in posting her 19th double-double this season. Stewart was 10 of 12 with seven boards. The Hawkeyes shot 53 percent, outscoring the Boilermakers 46-20 in the paint.
Dominique Oden scored 17 points, Karissa McLaughlin added 16 with four 3-pointers and Ae'Rianna Harris scored 12 for Purdue (15-7, 6-3 Big Ten.)Iowa led by 13 early in the third quarter but Harris and McLaughlin combined for 15 points during a run that resulted in a tie before a Stewart bucket put Iowa back on top for good heading into the fourth.
Marquette defeats Butler 87-58: Natisha Hiedeman scored 21 points and No. 10 Marquette cruised to an 87-58 victory over Butler on Sunday in Indianapolis.
The Golden Eagles took a 36-31 lead into the half after Butler fought its way back to make things interesting. But the Golden Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 30-13 in the third quarter to take a commanding 66-44 lead into the final period.
Amani Wilborn finished with 13 points and Allazia Blockton scored 16 points for Marquette (18-3, 9-0 Big East).Butler trailed 14-4 early, but managed to outscore Marquette 25-15 over a 10-minute stretch of basketball that tied the game at 29 in the second quarter.
Kristen Spolyar led Butler with 13 points. Emilia Sexton scored 11 points off the bench for the Bulldogs (16-4, 9-2). Junior forward Katherine Strong left the game in the third quarter with her left leg in an air cast after falling hard when she came down from a rebound attempt. Butler trainers huddled around her for several minutes while they prepared the cast and carried her off the floor. No update has been provided on the extent of the injury.
After knocking off the No. 2 team in the Big East, Marquette will now set its sights on the No. 3 slotted team in DePaul. The Golden Eagles, still undefeated in conference play, will face Butler one more time this season before the conference tournament when the Bulldogs travel to Marquette on Feb. 22.
Pro baseball
Samuel re-signs with RailCats: The Gary SouthShore RailCats re-signed left-handed pitcher Mario Samuel, the club announced Sunday.
Samuel signed his first professional contract with Gary on Aug. 15, 2018, and went 2-0 with three holds and a 1.54 ERA in seven appearances, including one start.
In 11.2 innings, he posted a 1.03 WHIP and yielded two runs on eight hits and four walks. He struck out 11 batters and had a 22.4 percent strikeout rate.
Pro football
AFC wins 3rd straight Pro Bowl: The Pro Bowl has long been considered a laughable representation of the NFL game.
It reached a new level of comedy Sunday as several players swapped positions during the annual all-star game.
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey caught a touchdown pass in the final minute, capping a dominant performance for the AFC defense in a 26-7 victory over the NFC in steady rain in Orlando, Florida. It was the third consecutive victory for the AFC, all of them at Camping World Stadium.The last two were played in sloppy weather, with the latest one also coming amid temperatures in the mid-50s. It was far from ideal conditions, raising speculation about the game's future in Orlando, but fairly fitting considering the effort players provided. It was two-hand touch most of the day, with officials blowing plays dead at the slightest hint of contact.
"Who cares, man?" New York Jets safety Jamal Adams said. "At the end of the day, we're like little kids out there just playing in the mud, playing in the rain."
Regardless of the elements, the AFC made the plays the NFC didn't.
Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Indianapolis' Eric Ebron on the opening possession, helping Mahomes earn the offensive Most Valuable Player award. Mahomes pleaded with voters to give it to Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman, who caught three passes for 92 yards and ran for a score.
Ebron had his phone tucked into the pocket of his sweatshirt and used it between the third and fourth quarters. Ebron took pics with opposing players, working his way around the entire NFC defense.