College swimming
VU senior wins award: Valparaiso senior swimmer Casey Main was recognized Wednesday with a State Farm Good Neighbor Award, which honors student-athletes for their academic achievements, sportsmanship and community service efforts.
In the classroom, Main holds a 3.883 cumulative GPA, earned dean’s list honors in six semesters, and is a member of Tau Beta Pi, Valparaiso’s engineering honors society. She also earned a Pillar of Excellence Award from Valparaiso University’s Panhellenic Council for her leadership in 2018.
Her volunteer experience includes working with the “Invent it Build it” initiative, which aims to encourage middle school and high school girls to begin careers in engineering. She is the co-president of the Council for Engineering Inclusion and volunteers at Valparaiso Nazarene Church.
Main, of Fairview, Ohio, was one of 10 student-athletes in the Missouri Valley Conference to receive the award for the 2018-19 winter season.
Women's basketball
IUN to play Dordt College: The Indiana University Northwest women’s basketball team is heading to the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Tournament for the third time in school history. The fifth-seeded RedHawks (26-7) will play fourth-seeded Dordt College (Iowa) in Sioux City, Iowa, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
IU Northwest, currently ranked No. 18 in the country, earned a spot in the tournament by finishing runner-up in the A.I.I. Tournament to College of the Ozarks (Missouri).
The RedHawks seek their first tournament win after breaking the school record for wins this season. IU Northwest’s last appearance at nationals came in 2017, when it lost as a fourth seed to Cardinal Stritch (Wisconsin). The tournament of 32 teams will be held from Wednesday-March 12 at the Tyson Event Center.
Pro baseball
Rockies' Arenado says 'my heart was here' after $260M deal: Nolan Arenado asked questions. Lots of them. A staggering amount, according to his agent.
Once the third baseman acquired the answers needed, it became clear to Arenado he didn't need to experience the allure of free agency. He wanted to be in Colorado if the Rockies were willing to make the kind of commitment worthy of keeping the four-time All-Star and six-time Gold Glove winner.
"At the end of the day my heart was here," Arenado said Wednesday in Scottsdale, Arizona, a day after agreeing to a $260 million, eight-year contract.
Arenado chose the certainty and potential of the Rockies over the uncertainty of a free-agent market that's been hard to predict in the past couple of seasons. He is sticking with the team that first drafted him in June 2009 in the hope of following Todd Helton's path and being a fixture in Denver for his entire career.
"Believe me, I educated myself a lot on what I really wanted and I just felt like this was the best thing for me," Arenado said. "I love playing with this group. I think we have a great group. I really believe we can win. I wouldn't make this decision if I didn't believe that."
Arenado's deal has a $32.5 million average annual value, second behind the $34.42 million for pitcher Zack Greinke in a $206.5 million contract with Arizona that began in 2016. Arenado has a full no-trade provision and can terminate the deal after three seasons, a point which both Arenado and Rockies GM Jeff Bridich saw as beneficial to determine whether Colorado remains a title contender.
"Hopefully it's not a factor but those sorts of situations are part of large contracts these days with the type of commitment," Bridich said.
Arenado's deal is the second financial splash by mid-market NL West teams during spring training after Manny Machado landed a $300 million, 10-year deal with San Diego. Bryce Harper remains on the market.
The length and structure of the deal was important to the Rockies.
"My belief is we can compete on an (average annual value) with anybody. We have to make sure the term is something we can live with. That was a lot of our discussion was the length and the term of the contract," Rockies owner Dick Montfort said.
"A larger market team if they have what they call dead salary when a player is a little older, they can sort of get by with it. ... Our high price or All-Star players need to be on the field."
Arenado's agent, Joel Wolfe, said his client never expressed any apprehension about the potential of facing free agency. Arenado's only concern was going into this season without long-term certainty and what a down season or even an injury could mean when free agency arrived.