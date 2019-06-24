Prep football
Vikings to play in Class 5A in 2019, 2020: The Valparaiso High School football team will play in Class 5A in both 2019 and 2020, the IHSAA announced on Monday when it provided an updated version of the football state tournament assignments. The Vikings had been scheduled to play in Class 6A in 2019 and 5A in 2020.
The change is due to the change in the IHSAA Tournament Success Factor system for schools already playing in a higher classification. The change was approved at IHSAA Board of Directors meeting on April 29.
Under the new system, "Schools that win a regional championship in a single season or a sectional championship in back‐to‐back seasons would remain in that same higher class," according to the IHSAA statement. Previously, schools needed two sectional titles and a regional title to continue in the higher class.
Under the new rule Fort Wayne Snider will remain in Class 6A and Indianapolis Cathedral will remain in Class 5A.
Valparaiso will play in Sectional 9 with LaPorte, Michigan City and Munster.
Pro basketball
Hawks trade Kent Bazemore to Trail Blazers for Evan Turner: The Atlanta Hawks have traded Kent Bazemore to the Portland Trail Blazers for Evan Turner is a swap of high-priced players heading into the final year of their contracts.
Bazemore was the last holdover from the Hawks' 60-win team in 2014-15. The 6-foot-5 swingman lost his starting job midway through last season and is set to make nearly $19.3 million in the last season of a four-year, $70 million deal. The drafting of De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish figured to cut into Bazemore's playing time even more, leading to Monday's trade.
Turner, the second overall pick in 2010, fills Atlanta's need for a backup point guard behind rookie star Trae Young and is essentially a wash in terms of costs with $18.6 million left on his contract. The Hawks will be Turner's fifth team in 10 seasons.
Bazemore posted a gracious note to Atlanta on social media, saying he had a "lot of roots planted in this city" and thanking the team for "putting me in a situation to thrive."