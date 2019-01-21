Girls basketball
Blazers knock off highly-ranked Illinois team: The Marquette Catholic girls basketball team defeated Benet (Illinois) 44-38 as part of the Derril Kipp Shootout on Monday in Willowbrook, Illinois.
Marquette Catholic senior Emma Nolan led all scorers with 21 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. In addition, she grabbed 11 rebounds.
Benet is ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, the largest class in Illinois, in the latest AP poll.
The Blazers, The Times No. 2 team, improved to 18-2. They host Culver Academies at 7 p.m. Thursday for senior night.
Warriors prevail: Courtney Blakely scored 25 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and Rose Fuentes added 19 points as the Bishop Noll girls basketball team defeated Milwaukee Academy Of Science 71-64 on Monday at West Side.
Laila Rogers earned a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Warriors teammate Kristian Steele finished with eight points and 12 rebounds.
Women's college basketball
IUN losses: In a matchup of two top-25 NAIA Division II teams, the No. 23 Indiana University Northwest women’s basketball team hosted No. 14 St. Francis (Illinois) on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Gary. The RedHawks entered the game having won seven of their last eight games but were defeated by the Fighting Saints 73-53.
Michelle Borgen led the way for IU Northwest with a team-high 16 points and tied for the team high with eight rebounds, while Grayce Roach and Chloe Salman each chipped in with 13 points. The RedHawks shot just 34.7 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from behind the arc, and were not able to overcome St. Francis’ motion offense.
The Fighting Saints had nine different players score, but junior Kaitlin Aylward was the most consistent and efficient. She finished with a game-high 27 points on 10 of 13 shooting and snagged six rebounds. Aylward scored 17 of her points in the first quarter, capped off by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the top of the key.
IU Northwest will be back in action Saturday on the road against Wright State-Lake (Ohio). The Lakers are winless on the season.
Notre Dame remains No. 1: While there was change at the bottom of the AP women's basketball poll, the top eight teams stayed virtually the same, with Notre Dame leading the way. The Fighting Irish received 22 first-place votes from the 30-member national media panel. Baylor broke a tie with UConn for second, garnering seven top ballots. The Huskies got the other one and dropped to third. Louisville and Oregon rounded out the top five.
Stanford is sixth, followed by Mississippi State, N.C. State, Oregon State and Marquette. It's the first time that the Golden Eagles have ever been ranked this high.
Tennessee dropped out of the poll after losing its fourth straight game last week. Minnesota, DePaul and Indiana also fell out of the Top 25.
Pro football
Bears hire Monachino as senior assistant, OLBs coach: The Chicago Bears have hired former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Ted Monachino as senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach.
Monachino worked for new Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano in Indianapolis and with him on John Harbaugh's staff in Baltimore. He was a senior defensive analyst for Missouri last season and was hired as Kansas State's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in December.
In Chicago, he will work with All-Pro Khalil Mack. The Bears won the NFC North at 12-4 after four straight last-place finishes and made the playoffs for the first time since 2010 in coach Matt Nagy's first season. Their defense ranked among the best in the NFL.
The Bears announced the move on Monday.
College football
Hoosiers hire veteran assistant as offensive coordinator: The Indiana Hoosiers have hired longtime play-caller Kalen DeBoer as their associate head coach and offensive coordinator.
Coach Tom Allen made the announcement Monday. DeBoer replaces Mike DeBord, who retired in late December.
DeBoer spent the last two seasons as Fresno State's offensive coordinator after serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Michigan from 2014-2016.
At both stops, DeBoer took over offenses that ranked lower than 110th and turned them into top-50 units. Fresno State went 22-6 the last two seasons after going 4-20 in the two seasons before DeBoer's arrival.
DeBoer also won three NAIA national championships as the head coach at the University of Sioux Falls (S.D.) and has called plays for 19 seasons.