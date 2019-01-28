Girls basketball
Austin earns weekly honor: Lake Station girls basketball player Taylor Austin was one of the recipients of this week’s Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Player of the Week program.
Austin, a sophomore, averaged 30.5 points, 5.0 assists and 5.5 steals in leading Lake Station (15-6) to a pair of wins.
She opened with 24 points, three rebounds, five assists and five steals in a 66-56 victory over Covenant Christian. Austin then recorded 37 points, nine rebounds, five assists and six steals as the Eagles beat LaCrosse 67-58.
Over both games, Austin sank 24 of 45 shots, including 6 of 14 3-pointers, plus 7 of 11 free throws.
High school football
Region players recognized: The Indiana Football Coaches Association released its Region 1 All-Stars on Sunday night and Michigan City led the way on offense with three players honored: tight end Justin Wozniak, receiver Zennon Wilhelm and running back Lyric McFarrin.
LaPorte, Whiting, Valparaiso and Merrillville each had two players on the defense. Please see the scoreboard for the full roster.
Pro football
Chicago Bears sign kicker Redford Jones: The Chicago Bears said Monday they had signed kicker Redford Jones.
There is wide speculation that the Bears will part with Cody Parkey, who missed 11 kicks in his first season in Chicago. That included a 43-yard attempt, partially blocked, that would have beaten Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs.
The 24-year-old Jones played at Tulsa and was not drafted after going 12 of 16 on field goals and 44 of 45 on extra point tries as a senior in 2017.
Bears general manager Ryan Pace has vowed to upgrade the kicker position. Chicago faces a $5.2 million salary cap hit if they release Parkey without a June 1 designation.
Vinatieri, 46, signs contract to play another season in Indy: Kicker Adam Vinatieri has signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts.
General manager Chris Ballard announced Friday the two sides had agreed to terms on a new deal.
Vinatieri made it official with his signature Monday, then told reporters he was glad the process went smoothly and ended early.
At age 46, he will again be the league's oldest active player next season. If he plays beyond his birthday on Dec. 28, he would join George Blanda and Morten Andersen as the only 47-year-olds to appear in an NFL game.
Vinatieri has four Super Bowl rings. He begins next season as the NFL's career scoring leader with 2,600 points and career leader in field goals made with 582.