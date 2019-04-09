Prep softball
Smith sets Hobart record: Hobart pitcher Saylem Smith set a Brickies record when she notched 18 strikeouts in a 3-1 victory over Marquette Catholic in Michigan City.
Smith went the distance and allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks Monday. She improved to 2-1 on the season and helped her cause with an RBI.
Women's basketball
IU Northwest adds recruit: Breanna Boles, a 6-foot-4 forward, is transferring from Indiana State to the Indiana University Northwest women's basketball team, the RedHawks announced in a statement Tuesday.
Boles, who is from Lapel, did not compete this past season and has four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Boles' path to IU Northwest has been winding. She committed to Indiana as an eighth grader, but decommitted in 2016 after coach Curt Miller resigned.
Boles averaged 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks over the course of her high school career, including 19.1 points per game as a senior.
“We are thrilled to welcome Bree to our very talented 2019 recruiting class as we view her as a cornerstone player," IU Northwest head coach Ryan Shelton said in a statement. He added: "As an outstanding student with all of her collegiate eligibility in-tact, we expect Bree to make an immediate impact in our success and tradition in women’s basketball at IU Northwest. Bree has the versatility and ability to play all three front court positions at the 3-4-5 as her length, athleticism and skill set are difference-making components at our level.”
IU Northwest won a school record 27 games and advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NAIA Division II National Tournament in 2018-19.
Boles joins an incoming freshman class that consists of Michaela Schmidt (Highland), Sarah Martin (Kankakee Valley), Natalie Stuck (Whiteland) and Da’Leshia Davis (Fort Wayne Snider). Transfer Shaye Ericson (College of Lake County) also is joining the team.
Pro football
Colts to open preseason at Buffalo, then host Browns, Bears: The Indianapolis Colts will open preseason play at Buffalo before hosting two games and finishing at Cincinnati for the second straight year.
Team officials made the announcement Tuesday. Dates and times have not yet been established.
The first three preseason matchups will feature quarterbacks who were Top 10 draft picks in 2017 or 2018: Josh Allen of the Bills, Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns and Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears. Mayfield and Luck were both No. 1 overall picks and will square off for the first time in Week 2 at Indy.
Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano also will return to Indy in Week 3 as the Bears' new defensive coordinator.
The Bears open at home against Carolina before road games against the New York Giants and Colts. Chicago closes out the preseason at home against Tennessee.