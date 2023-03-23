PREP BASKETBALL
Pettit gets honor: Duneland School Corporation Superintendent Chip Pettit was named Administrator of the Year by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association for District 1 on Thursday. Pettit heads Chesterton schools, including Chesterton High School. “He brings a positive attitude as well as a strong athletic background to the position while dealing with students, teachers, coaches, school administrators and community members,” the ICBA’s press release said of Pettit. Pettit is a graduate of Crown Point and winner of the inaugural Mr. Baseball and 1992 Times Athlete of the Year. Pettit went on to play baseball at Valparaiso. He taught in Crown Point and Wheeler, serving as the program’s first football coach at the latter. He later coached at Crown Point, guiding the Bulldogs to two undefeated regular seasons in 2005 and 2006. He was the Times Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2006. He took over as principal at Crown Point in 2012 and took over as Duneland School Corporation superintendent in 2019.
People are also reading…
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Valpo-ISU series adjusted: Inclement weather predicted for Saturday has shifted the schedule for Valparaiso’s home-opening series. The Beacons will play a doubleheader against Illinois State on Friday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. The series finale will then wait for Sunday as Valparaiso and the Redbirds will play a potential rubber match on Sunday at noon.