11-year-old Jos Weems ready to roll with the big boys

There’s a new bowling tournament to attend pretty much every weekend and he practices at Olympia Lanes every day. He’s also one belt away from a black belt in karate. He started a YouTube channel to review bowling equipment with plans for video competitions with celebrities.

That’s a lot of work for a kid. Weems said he often gets sore to the point that he has trouble moving. To combat that, he does stretches, works out daily and regularly sees chiropractor Michael Risher from Rehab Lab in Chicago for “adjustments.”

“It’s very tiring so I’ve got to do all this work on my body and my mental game so I can stay sharp,” he said. “It helps big time. Without (Risher) I probably wouldn’t be able to walk right now.”

For the mental side, he’s been seeing two therapists, listening to self-affirmations and calming videos before bed. Gone are the days when Weems looked to his father, Jerry Jr., or grandfather, Jerry Sr., for mid-game adjustments.

“That’s one of the most important pieces of bowling,” Weems said. “My bowling IQ is way up. With my Dad coaching me, I have one of the best coaches in the world.”