11-year-old Jos Weems ready to roll with the big boys
Jos Weems was a little intimidated bowling next to adults when the Times Classic first added a youth division in 2019. The 11 year old will be a different bowler when the event's 71st incarnation opens this weekend at Olympia Lanes in Hammond.

Weems is carrying a 210 average at the moment. He’s fresh off an Indiana state USBC under-12 title last weekend, that’s on top of a list of Elite Youth Tour, local, state and national titles that have made him a bit of a name in youth bowling circles.

“When I first started coming to all these tournaments, people didn’t really know me. They just saw a little kid,” he said. “They thought I wasn’t as good as I am, but once I showed them they were like, ‘This is real.’”

Weems had a ball speed in the 12 to 13 miles per hour range when he qualified for the Class Y semifinals two years ago. Now, it’s between 15 and 17 mph. His revolution rate was around 250. Now it’s about 410.

In short, he’s got a bigger, stronger body.

“Now with my speed, I don’t really have to throw a good shot to strike. The ball will do its work and blow the pins up,” Weems said. “I feel like I can beat anyone in my path, whether it’s a pro or a so-called newb or an amateur or a really good bowler, anybody. I think I can beat anybody. That’s the mindset you have to have.”

There’s a new bowling tournament to attend pretty much every weekend and he practices at Olympia Lanes every day. He’s also one belt away from a black belt in karate. He started a YouTube channel to review bowling equipment with plans for video competitions with celebrities.

That’s a lot of work for a kid. Weems said he often gets sore to the point that he has trouble moving. To combat that, he does stretches, works out daily and regularly sees chiropractor Michael Risher from Rehab Lab in Chicago for “adjustments.”

“It’s very tiring so I’ve got to do all this work on my body and my mental game so I can stay sharp,” he said. “It helps big time. Without (Risher) I probably wouldn’t be able to walk right now.”

For the mental side, he’s been seeing two therapists, listening to self-affirmations and calming videos before bed. Gone are the days when Weems looked to his father, Jerry Jr., or grandfather, Jerry Sr., for mid-game adjustments.

“That’s one of the most important pieces of bowling,” Weems said. “My bowling IQ is way up. With my Dad coaching me, I have one of the best coaches in the world.”

One thing Weems doesn’t want to be is a sore loser. He’s seen that first hand with some of his opponents, especially the older ones. He’s worked to become a better person on the lanes, making a point to congratulate and cheer bowlers who beat him.

But he doesn’t expect to have to do that very often.

“When I go pro, I want to be the best bowler in the world,” Weems said.

The Times Bowling Classic

Where: Olympia Lanes in Hammond

When: Saturdays and Sundays in May

Entry fee: $50, unlimited re-entries

For more information, visit olympialanes.com or call 219-933-6677

