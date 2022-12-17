121822-spt-local-col-results_merged

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Strack & Van Til
Valparaiso Beacons logo
Provided by Valparaiso Athletics

Women’s Basketball

Quincy 68, Purdue Northwest 58

PURDUE NW (15-14-13-16)

Tadriana Heard 23, Dash Shaw 8, Kylie Schmidt 5, Kennedy Jackson 4, Mercedes Simmons 2, Syria Butler 14, Abbie McDowell 2, Antreese Shelton 0, Reagan Courier 0, Zoe Spoelman 0, Elexah Roepke 0. Totals – 21-61 8-10 58.

QUINCY (20-16-12-20)

Totals – 21-52 20-29 68.

3-point field goals – Purdue NW 8 (Heard 5, Jackson 1, Butler 2); Quincy 6 (Flanagan 4, Matas 2). Team fouls – Purdue NW 24, Quincy 15. Fouled out – Simmons (PNW), Danso (Q). Records: Quincy 5-6, Purdue NW 4-8.

