2 locals, Purdue coach Matt Painter to be inducted into Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

BASKETBALL HONORS

2 locals, Painter head to Indiana Hall: Clarence Walker, a pioneer following his days at EC Washington, and EC Roosevelt great Napoleon Bradford will join Purdue men's coach Matt Painter as part of a 17-member class to be inducted in the Indiana Hoops Hall of Fame on March 23, 2022. The late Walker was the first black player in the country to play in a college basketball tournament game when Indiana State played in the NAIB in 1948, finishing as runners-up. The 1946 EC Washington grad and his teammates missed the 1947 tournament after the program withdrew due to a rule forbidding black players in the event. They went on to win the 1950 championship with Walker starting at guard. Bradford started at center for the 1970 undefeated EC Roosevelt state championship team. The Rough Riders were 71-2 in a three-year stretch. Bradford went on to play at Nevada, earning freshman All-American honors before tearing his Achilles. He finished his degree at Purdue Calumet before beginning a career in finance.

Miller honored with Wooden Legacy Award: Gene Miller is in his 47th season coaching boys basketball, getting his start at Kankakee Valley from 1976 to 1981. On Tuesday it was announced he's a recipient of the inaugural Wooden Legacy Coaching Award, which was awarded to 77 other coaches across 40 states and the District of Columbia in its first year. The award is presented to coaches who "are educators and have achieved excellence on the floor, in the classroom and in the community that further embody the characteristics and legacy of coach John Wooden," according to the National High School Basketball Coaches Association. Miller has spent the last 16 seasons at Washington and has an overall record of 725-352. The 67-year-old coach is a three-time state champion (2008, 2010 and 2011) and coached Mr. Basketball honorees Tyler Zeller (2008) and Cody Zeller (2011). Longtime Seymour girls coach Donna Sullivan was the other Wooden Legacy Coaching Award honoree from the Hoosier State.