2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

“I think it’s really important to trace how it occurred. That’s the one thing we need to know first before you jump to a lot of different conclusions," Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said. "If there was a breach of protocol by any of those players, then it’s more easily explainable, and if not, then it becomes more problematic. I would just wait and see, let them trace things back, try to figure out why it occurred, and then you start creating your conclusions or drawing your plan up to solve it.”