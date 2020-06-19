20 Region athletic directors forced to search for new trainers

Athletic departments have been forced to search for a quick resolution before student-athletes return to practice.

“We have kids that haven't actively participated in the last three months,” Enyeart said. “If a kid does show symptoms we need to take their temperature, or do a check on them. Without trainers it'd be hard to be able to reopen.”

Community’s partnership with schools provided trainers to the campus on contracts. The trainers, most of whom have been with their schools for several years, spent most hours on campus, with exception for a few they might have to spend at the hospital.

The trainers are familiar with the schools and programs, which encourages athletic directors like Lake Station’s Jeff Bean to retain the ones they have.

“She's become a part of Lake Station,” Bean said. “She knows our athletes, she knows our coaches, and they know her.”

Bean said Lake Station was set to begin providing services to Edison’s middle school athletic programs this year, adding three grades and pushing the number of student-athletes being treated to about 200. At Lake Central, Enyeart said his two trainers provide medical care for 700 to 800 athletes.