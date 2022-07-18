 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Junior American Legion State Tournament at Valparaiso High School

Junior American Legion

State Tournament

AT VALPARAISO H.S.

Sunday’s Games

(Championship Round)

Valparaiso Post 94 12, Newburgh Post 44 2

Stevensville Post 568 10, Danville Post 118 0

Championship: Stevensville Post 568 5, Valparaiso Post 94 2

Note: Valparaiso Post 94 is official 2022 Indiana state champion, but Stevensville (Michigan) Post 568 won the tournament.

Valparaiso Post 94 tournament highlights

Game 1 win over RLE Expos: Ethan Brinsfield (CG, 3-3, 3 R), Brody Traxler (2-3, 2 RBIs),; Nathan Simpson (3-3).

Game 2 win over Newburgh: Gabe Bush had 3 innings in relief with 5 strikeouts, 2 BBs, no hits, no runs.

Championship game vs. Stevensville: Brody Traxler (R), Daniel Klapp (2B, R), Ethan Brinsfield (2B, RBI).

