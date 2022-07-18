2022 Junior American Legion State Tournament at Valparaiso High School

Junior American Legion
State Tournament
AT VALPARAISO H.S.
Sunday’s Games
(Championship Round)
Valparaiso Post 94 12, Newburgh Post 44 2
Stevensville Post 568 10, Danville Post 118 0
Championship: Stevensville Post 568 5, Valparaiso Post 94 2
Note: Valparaiso Post 94 is official 2022 Indiana state champion, but Stevensville (Michigan) Post 568 won the tournament.
Valparaiso Post 94 tournament highlights
Game 1 win over RLE Expos: Ethan Brinsfield (CG, 3-3, 3 R), Brody Traxler (2-3, 2 RBIs),; Nathan Simpson (3-3).
Game 2 win over Newburgh: Gabe Bush had 3 innings in relief with 5 strikeouts, 2 BBs, no hits, no runs.
Championship game vs. Stevensville: Brody Traxler (R), Daniel Klapp (2B, R), Ethan Brinsfield (2B, RBI).