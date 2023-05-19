CROWN POINT — Despite senior Alex Baron saying it was supposed to be a rebuilding year, the Crown Point girls tennis won the sectional title for a second straight year, beating Lowell 4-1.

In the singles matches, it was such a dominant showing that the Lowell players did not even win a single set, with sisters Alex and Ana Baron leading the charge for Crown Point.

Coach Don Baron, their father, said that winning the sectional title was fulfilling due to the teams hard work in the offseason and people embracing their roles.

"A lot of people switched roles in the middle of the season and they were receptive about it. So hopefully we're peaking at the right time," Don said.

Alex said that while making regionals is cool, that's not ultimately the goal for this season.

"We've had four new players step up and we've made it that far, but instead of being happy that to get to regionals I want to get to get to regionals and play well. I don't want to shock people at regionals," Alex said.

Ana said that while at first it was weird to have her whole immediate family on the team, she's grown to love it as it is more family time. Alex says that it makes playing even better, because you it's something the whole family can celebrate.

Don however, does feel the need to put dad away so that he's not as hard on the girls as he normally would be.

"You want to push them so they're good players, but you also got to pull the reins back and understand you can't be too hard on them because they're your kids," Don said.

Don mentioned that while at one point he stopped coaching Bulldogs tennis to become a teacher in Illinois, he came back to come coach his daughters and he said that was even more rewarding.

Don said his kids don't use their position as the coach's daughters to curry any favor, and that he feels Ana and Alex both are just regular players as far as he's concerned.

When it comes to the regional, the Barons are ready for Crown Point to make noise. Ana says she's excited and the team is trying to not be overconfident, and that they're just wanting to work hard and trying their best to win.

Alex echoed that sentiment, saying that she's ready to play and that the team worked hard to win and didn't work this hard just to get to regionals.

"We're going to put the last couple of months of work into action, and I'm really excited. We're up for the challenge," Alex said.

Don mentioned that the team relishes the opportunity to go to the regional because the team has a chip on its shoulder.

"We feel we got a bit of a chip on our shoulder because we lost four players from varsity last year. We gotta stay hungry with the eyes on the prize and we're going to continue to work hard with that attitude that we can still continue to win. So we got to play our best tennis against good teams," Don said.

