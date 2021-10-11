A latecomer to football, Griffith senior Brad Rose makes his presence felt

GRIFFITH — Brad Rose used to be a part-time football player. Not anymore.
In his first two years of high school, Rose played soccer and then just kicked on the football team.
However, Rose ventured away from soccer for his last two years and elected to play football full-time, and it has paid dividends for the Panthers (4-4, 1-3 Greater South Shore).
"I had played soccer for 11 or 12 years before playing football, but (former Griffith boys soccer coach Castulo) Perez left for a job at a college," said Rose. "(Griffith seniors) Kyle (Atkinson) and Colin (Phelps) recruited me to come out because we were losing some people and I wound up getting a starting spot last year."
Griffith coach Robert Robinson said that Rose has started somewhat of a tradition within his family.
"Once he got a taste of it, I think it was easy to convince him to come out," he said. "It has turned into a family affair because his brother, Ryan, also plays and he's a freshman, so it'll be good to have a Rose in the program for the next three years."
Rose's kicking duties did not suffer because of the added responsibilities, though. He has made 44 of his last 45 extra points since sectionals of last year.
"If it's say a fourth-and-long situation for us, then special teams is a factor and it gives me the opportunity to affect the game and I just love doing that," Rose said. "I have to push the team to the other side of the field."
In Friday's 28-25 win over Whiting, Rose converted all four of his extra points and made two key plays that propelled Griffith to its second straight victory.
At the 4:41 mark in the first quarter with the ball on the Griffith 26, Rose picked off Whiting quarterback Nick Davenport in the end zone for the touchback.
"Have to give Whiting credit because they ran some stuff we haven't seen before and executed," Robinson said. "But I'm proud of the boys being resilient and winning on senior night and what we've been preaching is that every ball in the air is ours.
"Brad made a heck of a play and has become more physical this year. It has been night and day from his play from last year to this one."
And an even more crucial play came at 6:54 in the fourth when Rose boomed a 51-yard punt to pin the Oilers on their own 2.
The week before, Rose pushed Boone Grove back within its own 2 on two separate occasions. That led to a pair of Griffith safeties in a 45-7 win.
Robinson said having Rose is going to be a huge benefit come playoff time because he gives the team things that other teams aren't lucky enough to get.
"I'll put my kicker up against anyone in the area," Robinson said. "Having an extra weapon like Brad gives us another element that teams have to worry about because every win in high school football is hard to get, especially for an undersized, scrappy team."
