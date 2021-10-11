A latecomer to football, Griffith senior Brad Rose makes his presence felt

In Friday's 28-25 win over Whiting, Rose converted all four of his extra points and made two key plays that propelled Griffith to its second straight victory.

At the 4:41 mark in the first quarter with the ball on the Griffith 26, Rose picked off Whiting quarterback Nick Davenport in the end zone for the touchback.

"Have to give Whiting credit because they ran some stuff we haven't seen before and executed," Robinson said. "But I'm proud of the boys being resilient and winning on senior night and what we've been preaching is that every ball in the air is ours.

"Brad made a heck of a play and has become more physical this year. It has been night and day from his play from last year to this one."

And an even more crucial play came at 6:54 in the fourth when Rose boomed a 51-yard punt to pin the Oilers on their own 2.

The week before, Rose pushed Boone Grove back within its own 2 on two separate occasions. That led to a pair of Griffith safeties in a 45-7 win.

Robinson said having Rose is going to be a huge benefit come playoff time because he gives the team things that other teams aren't lucky enough to get.