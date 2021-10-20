AARON FERGUSON: As Bulls season begins, Times adds radio voice Chuck Swirsky for daily videos

An exciting Bulls season begins Wednesday night in Detroit, an 82-game journey with playoff expectations after an exciting offseason.
Chicago added facilitating point guard Lonzo Ball and two-way wing DeMar DeRozan to pair with all-stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. The Times is adding Bulls radio voice Chuck Swirsky to its team.
Swirsky, who does play-by-play on WSCR-AM (670), wants to be part of the Northwest Indiana community as he and his wife, Ann, move to Valparaiso.
"Wherever I have lived I wanted to contribute and become engaged in the community. I’m all in. I love Valpo and am excited to become a member of the community on many levels," Swirsky said. "The passion fans have for high school sports in Valparaiso and surrounding areas is remarkable and I love to see young people compete. It’s good for the mind, body and soul."
For a few weeks his videos have appeared at nwi.com/sports, where you can find his videos every morning. He brings what he does best and puts a local spin on it for a quick digest on the local pro teams, universities and, of course, high school sports.
Swirsky's love for sports began when he was 5 and attended his first baseball game. He soon found love for other sports, which led to a lengthy broadcasting career beginning in 1979.
"I became a gym rat and went to as many basketball games as I could as a young boy. I was a horrible non-skilled athlete," he said. "I understood at a very early age that sportscasting (and) writing was the ticket for me. I have been truly blessed."
Soon, a familiar voice will frequent Region spaces. It's clear that Swirsky wants to be involved, not just with The Times and Chicago, but the community he'll be living in.
"My wife and I were looking to change our lifestyle. While we love the electricity and vibe of downtown Chicago apartment living, it was time to enjoy the comforts of a home and a neighborhood to connect with neighbors and community groups," Swirsky said. "Valparaiso offers so many wonderful things such as a fantastic downtown featuring shops and great restaurants, the Dunes of course and nature paths."
While the Bulls are on the road, he'll stay connected with his new community, and will be on our website each day.
As for the type of person coming to the Region, Swirsky says his foundation for his soul is his belief in Jesus Christ, and that his wife is his rock.
"I was raised by two wonderful parents who encouraged me to be kind, be respectful and serve others," Swirsky said. "That’s my goal every day. I hold myself to a high standard of accountability and professionalism. My insecurities drive me to persevere no matter the challenges I face."
Aaron Ferguson is the night and sports editor at The Times. Reach him at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com or 219-853-2519. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron. The opinions are the writer's.
