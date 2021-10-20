AARON FERGUSON: As Bulls season begins, Times adds radio voice Chuck Swirsky for daily videos

"I became a gym rat and went to as many basketball games as I could as a young boy. I was a horrible non-skilled athlete," he said. "I understood at a very early age that sportscasting (and) writing was the ticket for me. I have been truly blessed."

Soon, a familiar voice will frequent Region spaces. It's clear that Swirsky wants to be involved, not just with The Times and Chicago, but the community he'll be living in.

"My wife and I were looking to change our lifestyle. While we love the electricity and vibe of downtown Chicago apartment living, it was time to enjoy the comforts of a home and a neighborhood to connect with neighbors and community groups," Swirsky said. "Valparaiso offers so many wonderful things such as a fantastic downtown featuring shops and great restaurants, the Dunes of course and nature paths."

While the Bulls are on the road, he'll stay connected with his new community, and will be on our website each day.

As for the type of person coming to the Region, Swirsky says his foundation for his soul is his belief in Jesus Christ, and that his wife is his rock.