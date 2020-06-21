AARON FERGUSON: Eugene German plays on in memory of his father

The German family held a celebration of life for David on Friday. Eugene said he remembers his father’s humor and sees a lot of that in himself, but also the values he was taught of a tight-knit family.

“He was a wonderful man. He was there for his family. He taught me family first,” Eugene said. “He would rather starve to let his family enjoy themselves and be happy.”

Now Eugene, who is preparing for the NBA Draft in October, is taking it upon himself to provide for his family. He often uses the hashtag #GetFamilyOut on social media to fulfill a goal of giving the Germans a better life.

“I want everything on my back. I want the pressure because I’ve worked so hard. ... All I’ve got to do is keep working hard and stay positive. I love the pressure,” Eugene said.

German set Northern Illinois’ all-time scoring record in February and became the first Huskie to cross the 2,000-point threshold in men’s basketball. It was a banner day for the 6-foot-1 guard that says he had one scholarship offer. Having his father by his side made the moment all the more special.