AARON FERGUSON: Eugene German plays on in memory of his father

Eugene German loved every opportunity to play his father one-on-one, but David German Sr. — the one-time Horace Mann star — didn’t play against his youngest son often.
But it’s the basketball memories the two shared that created a strong bond, and Eugene is committed to serve his family in his father’s memory. Eugene’s father died in April at the age of 56.
“Our bond, it was unmatched,” Eugene said. “We always did everything and he stayed by my side through everything.”
Eugene is the youngest of four children — Princess, Precious and David German Jr. — in a basketball-loving family. He was 5 years old when his dad started working with him on his game, and still remembers the first pair of Nike’s his dad bought him.
“We used to play HORSE in our backyard and things like that. He never liked playing me one-on-one because I was too fast for him when I was younger,” Eugene said. “He used to love playing my brother and my sisters but he didn’t like playing with me.”
Included in the training was David coaching Eugene when he was in middle school at 21st Century, he said. Along with that was an invaluable lesson and vote of confidence that he carries with him each workout, practice and game.
“They bleed just like you bleed. Go at them. They are no better than you,” David told his son.
The German family held a celebration of life for David on Friday. Eugene said he remembers his father’s humor and sees a lot of that in himself, but also the values he was taught of a tight-knit family.
“He was a wonderful man. He was there for his family. He taught me family first,” Eugene said. “He would rather starve to let his family enjoy themselves and be happy.”
Now Eugene, who is preparing for the NBA Draft in October, is taking it upon himself to provide for his family. He often uses the hashtag #GetFamilyOut on social media to fulfill a goal of giving the Germans a better life.
“I want everything on my back. I want the pressure because I’ve worked so hard. ... All I’ve got to do is keep working hard and stay positive. I love the pressure,” Eugene said.
Damien Jefferson's special season at Creighton ended; Eugene German's historic Northern Illinois career stopped
German set Northern Illinois’ all-time scoring record in February and became the first Huskie to cross the 2,000-point threshold in men’s basketball. It was a banner day for the 6-foot-1 guard that says he had one scholarship offer. Having his father by his side made the moment all the more special.
“He was my No. 1 fan. It doesn’t matter who I’m against. If you got LeBron James and Eugene German, he’s gonna say, ‘I’m putting my son against him.’ He was just always my No. 1 fan and he was my biggest critic,” German said. “When I’m not playing to my full potential, he was talking to me. Then when I’m doing good he was on me too.”
In his first Father’s Day without his dad, Eugene is motivated by him and pledges to carry the lessons his father taught him on his path to fulfill his dreams.
The Region's All-NCAA Tournament team
Spike Albrecht (Crown Point), Michigan/Purdue
Tyrone Appleton (Roosevelt), Kansas
Orsten Artis (Froebel), Texas Western
Tony Branch (Elston), Louisville
Brandon Brantley (Andrean), Purdue
Junior Bridgeman (E.C. Washington), Louisville
Delray Brooks (M.C. Rogers), Indiana/Providence
Carson Cunningham (Andrean), Purdue
Dan Dakich (Andrean), Indiana
Jamaal Davis (Merrillville), Purdue/Cincinnati
Branden Dawson (Lew Wallace), Michigan State
Bryce Drew (Valparaiso High), Valparaiso
Al Fleming (Elston), Arizona
Harry Flournoy (Emerson) Texas Western
Roger Harden (Valparaiso High), Kentucky
Robbie Hummel (Valparaiso High), Purdue
Kenny Lofton (E.C. Washington), Arizona
Ron Loneski (Bishop Noll), Kansas
Kenneth Lowe (West Side), Purdue
Mitch McGary (Chesterton), Michigan
Greg McQuay (West Side), Purdue
E'Twaun Moore (E.C. Central), Purdue
Matt Nover (Chesterton), Indiana
Glenn Robinson II (Roosevelt), Purdue
Glenn Robinson III (Lake Central), Michigan
Tim Stoddard (E.C. Washington), N.C. State
Renaldo Thomas (Roosevelt), Houston
Pete Trgovich (E.C. Washington), UCLA
Rich Valavicius (Hammond), Indiana/Auburn
Aaron Ferguson can be reached at 219-853-2519 or aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!