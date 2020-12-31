AARON FERGUSON: Presenting The Times 2020 Sports Stories of the Year

Any other year we’d be celebrating those that accomplished great feats, and we still will. Though, everyday life changed as we knew it in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the sports world shutdown on local, collegiate and professional levels.

We’ve tried to navigate these unprecedented times the best way we know how, digging deeper to find enticing stories of those in our communities. Not many sports sections across the country were able to produce a daily section with local content but we take pride in sharing important stories from the Region sport scene, and the pandemic wouldn't stop us. We took a look at seniors who did great things outside of school and sports with senior spotlights, checked in with athletes who had an extended spring break due to the pandemic and caught up with professional and college athletes as they returned.

When the practices and games returned, we hit the ground running doing our best to keep others informed about how COVID-19 was impacting our teams with shutdowns, restarts on top of our notebooks, game coverage, features, columns, stats sheets and more. We are fortunate that high school sports have been safely contested since August, and that’s a credit to all of the coaches, players, athletic directors, parents/guardians and school support staff that have made a commitment for it to happen.