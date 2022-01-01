AARON FERGUSON: Presenting The Times' 2021 Stories of the Year

It’s important to be goal-driven, but not to the point that you miss the present or neglect the past. That's something I'm leaning into on a personal level this year, and really was a result of looking back to see all that was accomplished by local athletes in 2021.
A season full of accomplishments has come and gone in the blink of an eye versus what we endured last year, and the Region was impressive statewide, nationally and even internationally in 2021.
As the clock wound down on the year, I asked those whose faces you see at events, social media posts and bylines online and in the everyday paper to pick from 30 achievements involving those from the Region. A first-place vote was worth 10 points and a 10th-place vote worth one.
Of the 30 achievements listed, 20 received at least one vote among six people. As I voted I tried to find a balance between local impact, totality of the accomplishment and historical implications. Coming up with 30 nominees to choose from was easy because it seemed there was always something else to add. Narrowing it to 10 was difficult knowing each person was deserving.
Here are a few highlights that missed the cut: Lowell's Karina James raced at nationals, Chesterton wrestling was state runner-up, Munster tennis team and doubles state runs, Lake Central softball finished as state runner-up, Crown Point native Zoe Voris competes in the Paralympics and a Region-led Drake secures an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.
Without further ado, here are the Times' top 10 stories of 2021:
T10. IHSA moves sports to spring
COVID-19 changed many things about our lifestyles, and our Illinois schools played nearly every sport in the spring. It caused athletes to double or triple up to enjoy the sports they love, and for seniors to wear their school name across their chest for the final time.
The state's pandemic mitigation efforts caused contact sports to be moved. While some noncontact sports went on as scheduled in the fall, the majority of sports played in the spring in an unprecedented occurrence.
T10. West Side’s Jalen Washington signs UNC
Jalen Washington had his hand in West Side's run to semistate. The Cougars senior committed to North Carolina over the summer and signed in November. He's rated as the No. 40 prospect in the country, a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.
That is down nearly 15 spots as the former top-25 recruit was ruled out for the season after undergoing knee surgery in September with hopes to be fully healthy when he joins the Tar Heels. When he gets there, he has the athletic build at 6-foot-9 and all-around ability to turn into an elite player.
T10. Washington Township wins state
On their birthday, twins James and Steven Hernandez led Washington Township to the Class A state championship. The Senators stayed true to who they were, manufacturing runs with smart baserunning, bunts and base hits.
Focusing on fundamentals amid home run drought has Washington Township in second straight state finals
They were the first team since at least 1995 to make the state finals without hitting a home run. It's a testament to the coaching of Randy Roberts, who was named Times' Coach of the Year. The win avenged a 2019 state championship loss.
Washington Township's Randy Roberts, The Times 2021 Baseball Coach of the Year, finds ways to connect
T8. Gary’s Dana Evans' wild year ends in WNBA championship
In crummy situations West Side grad Dana Evans turns to one phrase: "God don't make mistakes." She leans into her faith when things don't go as planned, trusting the result will be worth the wait and her 2021 exemplifies that.
Gary's Dana Evans' whirlwind rookie year ends with Chicago Sky championship: 'God don't make mistakes'
Her final season at Louisville had ACC Tournament championship and NCAA Elite Eight losses to end her career. The All-American turned her focus to the WNBA Draft a few weeks later, expecting to be a first-round pick, she slipped to the second round.
She started her career with the Dallas Wings before an early-season trade brought her home to Chicago, where she won the 2021 WNBA championship.
T8. Merrillville's Kenneth Grant signs with Michigan
Kenneth Grant had a monster year for Merrillville, which swept its way through the Region to semistate. Grant committed and later signed with Michigan. He's currently rated a three-star prospect and No. 441 nationally according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.
He isn't the typical 6-5, 340-pound man given his quickness to go sideline-to-sideline and ability to power through blockers. His play allowed him to become Times 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.
7. Valparaiso mascot change
In a controversial decision that made national headlines, Valparaiso announced it was removing the Crusaders nickname. The university cited concerns about negative associations with religious oppression, violence and hate groups.
A months-long search for a new mascot landed on Beacons in August. While many alumni are attached to the former nickname, it gives a different sense of belonging to student-athletes after the athletic department began moving away from Crusaders in 2018.
T5. Jesse Mendez three-peat/commitment
Crown Point's Jesse Mendez has had as successful a year as any. In February he became a three-time state champion. Prior to this season he verbally committed to wrestle at Ohio State — one of three Division I recruits in the Bulldogs' program. Then at the Carnahan Invite, he beat Ohio's top wrestler in his weight class.
T5. Valparaiso gymnastics wins state
For the 13th time in program history, Vikings gymnasts won a state championship. They did so in dominating fashion, leading after every rotation. It was quite an ending to Lorie Cook's storied career as Valparaiso's coach, which came to an end with the win.
Chesterton grad Blake Pieroni, center, celebrates with teammates Bowen Becker, left, and Caeleb Dressel on July 26 after Zach Apple touched th…
4. Blake Pieroni adds gold
Chesterton's own Blake Pieroni picked up his second gold medal in the 400-yard freestyle relay at the year-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He swam the qualifying round and then the medal race, following the decorated Caeleb Dressel. Pieroni swam in 47.58 seconds as the Americans won gold ahead of the Italians.
Andrean five-star recruit Drayk Bowen announces that he has chosen Notre Dame.
3. Andrean’s Drayk Bowen picks Notre Dame
Drayk Bowen is the highest-rated football recruit Northwest Indiana has seen since James Aldridge, a 2006 Merrillville graduate who was rated No. 27 nationally by Rivals. Bowen is now No. 38 according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. He picked Notre Dame in early November over Auburn and Clemson.
Accompanied by his father and, in part, his brother, Bowen traveled nearly 5,000 miles in June visiting schools before narrowing his list. It was an investment that allowed him to see both football and baseball facilities as a unique two-sport recruit.
2. Andrean’s fall sports success
In a stretch of 29 days Andrean won two state championships and was runner-up in another. It boils down to a "championship culture" according to 59ers players and coaches.
The run was months in the making but the championship games began Oct. 30 when girls soccer lost the Class A title game to Heritage Christian. One week later it was volleyball's turn, beating Western Boone in five sets for the Class 2A title. To close Thanksgiving weekend, 59ers football topped Evansville Mater Dei in convincing fashion for the Class 2A championship.
1. Crown Point girls basketball
Crown Point has become the dominant program in Region girls basketball and on a state level, and in 2021 the Bulldogs finally broke through to win the Class 4A state championship. The 10-point win over Brownsburg was the third in program history and first since winning it all in 1985.
IUPUI recruit Jessica Carrothers led the way with 25 points, becoming the second in her family to win state and Times' 2021 Girls Basketball Player of the Year. It also gave the Santiago sisters a champ-ionship promise fulfilled in August with a new puppy.
As we turn the page to 2022, we look forward to seeing what this new year has in store for the Region, which boasts some of the best talent and teams the Hoosier State has to offer.
Happy New Year!
Aaron Ferguson is the Night and Sports Editor at The Times. Reach him at 219-853-2519 or aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.
Gallery: Andrean wins Class 2A football state championship over Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
2A football state championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
Gallery
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final — Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Gallery
Aaron Ferguson is the Night and Sports Editor at The Times. Reach him at 219-853-2519 or aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.