AARON FERGUSON: Presenting The Times' 2021 Stories of the Year
STORIES OF THE YEAR | 2021

AARON FERGUSON: Presenting The Times' 2021 Stories of the Year

Aaron Ferguson
The Times

It’s important to be goal-driven, but not to the point that you miss the present or neglect the past. That's something I'm leaning into on a personal level this year, and really was a result of looking back to see all that was accomplished by local athletes in 2021.

A season full of accomplishments has come and gone in the blink of an eye versus what we endured last year, and the Region was impressive statewide, nationally and even internationally in 2021.

As the clock wound down on the year, I asked those whose faces you see at events, social media posts and bylines online and in the everyday paper to pick from 30 achievements involving those from the Region. A first-place vote was worth 10 points and a 10th-place vote worth one.

Of the 30 achievements listed, 20 received at least one vote among six people. As I voted I tried to find a balance between local impact, totality of the accomplishment and historical implications. Coming up with 30 nominees to choose from was easy because it seemed there was always something else to add. Narrowing it to 10 was difficult knowing each person was deserving.

Here are a few highlights that missed the cut: Lowell's Karina James raced at nationals, Chesterton wrestling was state runner-up, Munster tennis team and doubles state runs, Lake Central softball finished as state runner-up, Crown Point native Zoe Voris competes in the Paralympics and a Region-led Drake secures an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

Without further ado, here are the Times' top 10 stories of 2021:

TF South boys basketball

TF South’s Chris Glenn grabs a rebound at South’s basket between Devion Goodson, center, and Lemont’s Kyle Kostes on March 9 at TF South.

T10. IHSA moves sports to spring

COVID-19 changed many things about our lifestyles, and our Illinois schools played nearly every sport in the spring. It caused athletes to double or triple up to enjoy the sports they love, and for seniors to wear their school name across their chest for the final time.

IHSA OK's return of prep sports in Illinois

The state's pandemic mitigation efforts caused contact sports to be moved. While some noncontact sports went on as scheduled in the fall, the majority of sports played in the spring in an unprecedented occurrence.

Jalen Washington, West Side

West Side’s Jalen Washington draws a foul from South Bend Riley’s Nathan Macht as he looks to shoot during Class 4A Regional 1 championship on March 13 at Michigan City.

T10. West Side’s Jalen Washington signs UNC

Jalen Washington had his hand in West Side's run to semistate. The Cougars senior committed to North Carolina over the summer and signed in November. He's rated as the No. 40 prospect in the country, a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.

West Side's Jalen Washington commits to national power North Carolina
West Side star Jalen Washington to miss senior season after knee surgery

That is down nearly 15 spots as the former top-25 recruit was ruled out for the season after undergoing knee surgery in September with hopes to be fully healthy when he joins the Tar Heels. When he gets there, he has the athletic build at 6-foot-9 and all-around ability to turn into an elite player.

Washington Township baseball

Washington Township players gather with their Class A championship trophy after defeating Shakamak on June 21 at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

T10. Washington Township wins state

On their birthday, twins James and Steven Hernandez led Washington Township to the Class A state championship. The Senators stayed true to who they were, manufacturing runs with smart baserunning, bunts and base hits.

Hernandez brothers celebrate birthday by leading Washington Township to first state championship
Focusing on fundamentals amid home run drought has Washington Township in second straight state finals

They were the first team since at least 1995 to make the state finals without hitting a home run. It's a testament to the coaching of Randy Roberts, who was named Times' Coach of the Year. The win avenged a 2019 state championship loss.

Washington Township's Randy Roberts, The Times 2021 Baseball Coach of the Year, finds ways to connect
Dana Evans, WNBA champion

West Side grad Dana Evans holds the WNBA championship trophy after the Chicago Sky won Game 4 on Oct. 17. Evans had a whirlwind year, which included the Sky passing over her in the WNBA Draft as she slipped to the second round.

T8. Gary’s Dana Evans' wild year ends in WNBA championship

In crummy situations West Side grad Dana Evans turns to one phrase: "God don't make mistakes." She leans into her faith when things don't go as planned, trusting the result will be worth the wait and her 2021 exemplifies that.

Gary's Dana Evans' whirlwind rookie year ends with Chicago Sky championship: 'God don't make mistakes'

Her final season at Louisville had ACC Tournament championship and NCAA Elite Eight losses to end her career. The All-American turned her focus to the WNBA Draft a few weeks later, expecting to be a first-round pick, she slipped to the second round.

Dana Evans' journey to WNBA marked by competitiveness, Steel City determination

She started her career with the Dallas Wings before an early-season trade brought her home to Chicago, where she won the 2021 WNBA championship.

Kenneth Grant, Merrillville

Merrillville’s Kenneth Grant pressures Crown Point quarterback JJ Johnson on Sept. 3. Grant signed to play football at Michigan and was named Times' 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.

T8. Merrillville's Kenneth Grant signs with Michigan

Kenneth Grant had a monster year for Merrillville, which swept its way through the Region to semistate. Grant committed and later signed with Michigan. He's currently rated a three-star prospect and No. 441 nationally according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.

Merrillville’s standouts Kenneth Grant, Lavarion Logan firm up their commitments
Merrillville’s Kenneth Grant is 2021 Times Defensive Player of the Year

He isn't the typical 6-5, 340-pound man given his quickness to go sideline-to-sideline and ability to power through blockers. His play allowed him to become Times 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.

Valparaiso Beacons logo

On Aug. 10, 2021, Valparaiso University announced it's new mascot: the Beacons. It replaces the Crusaders, which they officially put an end to in February.

7. Valparaiso mascot change

In a controversial decision that made national headlines, Valparaiso announced it was removing the Crusaders nickname. The university cited concerns about negative associations with religious oppression, violence and hate groups.

Mascot debate at Valparaiso has proponents and opponents, just as it did in the 1940s

A months-long search for a new mascot landed on Beacons in August. While many alumni are attached to the former nickname, it gives a different sense of belonging to student-athletes after the athletic department began moving away from Crusaders in 2018.

UPDATE: Valpo men's hoops coach Matt Lottich says move to Beacons right decision at right time
Jesse Mendez, Crown Point

Crown Point's Jesse Mendez makes "three" signs with his fingers after earning his third straight wrestling state championship on Feb. 20 in Indianapolis. Mendez made his college choice, pledging to wrestle at Ohio State several months later.

T5. Jesse Mendez three-peat/commitment

Crown Point's Jesse Mendez has had as successful a year as any. In February he became a three-time state champion. Prior to this season he verbally committed to wrestle at Ohio State — one of three Division I recruits in the Bulldogs' program. Then at the Carnahan Invite, he beat Ohio's top wrestler in his weight class.

Crown Point's Jesse Mendez wins third straight state title
Valparaiso gymnastics

Valparaiso gymnasts pose with the state championship trophy on March 13 at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie.

T5. Valparaiso gymnastics wins state

For the 13th time in program history, Vikings gymnasts won a state championship. They did so in dominating fashion, leading after every rotation. It was quite an ending to Lorie Cook's storied career as Valparaiso's coach, which came to an end with the win.

Valparaiso gymnasts win state-record 13th title
Blake Pieroni gold

Blake Pieroni gold

Chesterton grad Blake Pieroni, center, celebrates with teammates Bowen Becker, left, and Caeleb Dressel on July 26 after Zach Apple touched th…

4. Blake Pieroni adds gold

Chesterton's own Blake Pieroni picked up his second gold medal in the 400-yard freestyle relay at the year-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He swam the qualifying round and then the medal race, following the decorated Caeleb Dressel. Pieroni swam in 47.58 seconds as the Americans won gold ahead of the Italians.

Blake Pieroni's family, friends celebrate his second Olympic gold medal

3. Andrean’s Drayk Bowen picks Notre Dame

Drayk Bowen is the highest-rated football recruit Northwest Indiana has seen since James Aldridge, a 2006 Merrillville graduate who was rated No. 27 nationally by Rivals. Bowen is now No. 38 according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. He picked Notre Dame in early November over Auburn and Clemson.

Andrean five-star, dual-sport recruit Drayk Bowen chooses Notre Dame
5 stars, 5 schools, 2 sports: An inside look at Andrean junior Drayk Bowen's recruitment

Accompanied by his father and, in part, his brother, Bowen traveled nearly 5,000 miles in June visiting schools before narrowing his list. It was an investment that allowed him to see both football and baseball facilities as a unique two-sport recruit.

Andrean Volleyball

Andrean players sing the school's alma mater song on Nov. 6 as they celebrate with the Class 2A championship trophy at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie. The 59ers defeated Western Boone 3-2.

2. Andrean’s fall sports success

In a stretch of 29 days Andrean won two state championships and was runner-up in another. It boils down to a "championship culture" according to 59ers players and coaches.

Andrean's 'championship culture' leads to three state title games in 29 days

The run was months in the making but the championship games began Oct. 30 when girls soccer lost the Class A title game to Heritage Christian. One week later it was volleyball's turn, beating Western Boone in five sets for the Class 2A title. To close Thanksgiving weekend, 59ers football topped Evansville Mater Dei in convincing fashion for the Class 2A championship.

Crown Point Girls Basketball

Crown Point's Mia Depta, center, hoists the 4A state championship trophy on Feb. 27 following the Bulldogs' win over Brownsburg in Indianapolis.

1. Crown Point girls basketball

Crown Point has become the dominant program in Region girls basketball and on a state level, and in 2021 the Bulldogs finally broke through to win the Class 4A state championship. The 10-point win over Brownsburg was the third in program history and first since winning it all in 1985.

WATCH NOW: Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point rally to capture first state title since 1985

IUPUI recruit Jessica Carrothers led the way with 25 points, becoming the second in her family to win state and Times' 2021 Girls Basketball Player of the Year. It also gave the Santiago sisters a champ-ionship promise fulfilled in August with a new puppy.

Champ-ionship promise fulfilled for Crown Point's Santiago sisters

As we turn the page to 2022, we look forward to seeing what this new year has in store for the Region, which boasts some of the best talent and teams the Hoosier State has to offer.

Happy New Year!

Aaron Ferguson is the Night and Sports Editor at The Times. Reach him at 219-853-2519 or aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.

