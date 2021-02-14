AARON FERGUSON: Region brand stamped on Drake’s statement win over Loyola

The Bulldogs trailed by 10 with 7:44 left in regulation when they decided not to fold, like they did squandering a three-point halftime lead and losing by 27 to Loyola on Saturday. As one of the team leaders, Penn said he wasn’t happy with how he gave up on Saturday.

DeVries instilled confidence in his point guard: “I’ll ride with him through thick and thin. Even though he was struggling today we still put the ball in his hands late in the game because I believe in him so much and he’s got that ability to struggle the whole game, but when you need him the most he can still show up and make a big play late in the game when you need him to.”

Penn stepped up. He hit an acrobatic layup, which was regulation’s final score, over Loyola’s Cameron Krutwig. In overtime, he scored the period’s first points and then threaded a pass to Darnell Brodie, who slipped a high ball screen, for what proved to be the decisive score with 2:02 left. Prior to that possession, he tied Krutwig up as the imposing Ramblers center tried to secure an offensive rebound.