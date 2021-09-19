Abreu, White Sox closer to AL Central title, beat Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Lucas Giolito feels like the Chicago White Sox are right where they need to be as they close in on their first AL Central title since 2008.

They are focused, energetic — and winning series.

Giolito pitched into the sixth inning, José Abreu matched the major league RBI lead and Yasmani Grandal homered for the second game in a row as the White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 7-2 on Sunday in the rubber game of their weekend series.

"We were chirping. We were completely in the game. Pitch to pitch, I could feel that energy like from the first inning," Giolito said. "Today was a really good example of everybody being in the game. ... I think that's where we need to be."

With 13 games left in the regular season, Chicago's magic number is four to clinch the division title over second-place Cleveland. The White Sox (85-64), looking to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history, on Thursday start a span of five games over four days in Cleveland.

In the pandemic-shortened 60-game season last year, the White Sox had a three-game division lead with eight games to play before losing seven of those and finishing as a wild-card team behind division winner Minnesota.