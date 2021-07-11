Adam Engel's HR in 10th propels White Sox to season sweep of O's

BALTIMORE — Adam Engel hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the White Sox rolled into the All-Star break Sunday with a 7-5 victory over Baltimore to complete a season sweep of the Orioles.

Andrew Vaughn homered twice for the White Sox, who have won five in a row and 10 of 13 overall. Chicago leads the AL Central by eight games over Cleveland.

"I think we've won games in a bunch of different ways this year with a bunch of different guys," Engel said. "Guys are figuring out what it takes to win. Being the better team isn't going to guarantee any wins and being the lesser team doesn't mean you're going to lose."

The White Sox went 7-0 against Baltimore this season. It is the first time in franchise history Chicago has swept a season series of at least seven games against any team, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Pinch-hitter Trey Mancini's two-out, two-run homer in the Orioles ninth made it 4-all. He'll take part in the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday night at Coors Field in Denver.

Baltimore has lost four in a row and is 1-7 in July. The Orioles have dropped eight consecutive games to the White Sox dating back to 2019, their longest skid in the series since another eight-game slide in 1989-90.