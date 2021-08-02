Adding a little extra velocity has been a game-changer for Northwest Indiana Oilmen pitcher Nick Miketinac

"I was a very late bloomer," he said. "And luckily I found Butler at the right time, at my last showcase and it all worked out well."

That's not to say it was easy seeing other prospects land scholarship offers as the time to find a college home grew shorter and shorter.

"Yeah, it was really nerve-racking, especially seeing a lot of my friends doing well and maturing at a quicker rate than I was. But it all works out in the end."

Miketinac never gave up hope during the 2020 lockdown. He put together a home gym, using some of his dad's former equipment and buying some more. And was out in front of his house every day, throwing into a net.

"It was just weird because there was no competition," he said.

That came back with summer ball, and then at Butler. Miketinac got his feet wet in Division I baseball this spring, making four appearances, including a Big East start against Georgetown.

Like most of the Oilmen pitchers, his summer workload has been uneven thanks to a stretch of rainy weather and postponements. That has led to a few rough outings.