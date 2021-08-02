Adding a little extra velocity has been a game-changer for Northwest Indiana Oilmen pitcher Nick Miketinac

WHITING — Nick Miketinac always had the repertoire and the command.
But to get ahead in baseball, you also need the number.
"When I met Brandon Murray and got to NWI Sports Performance, they taught me how to throw hard," said Miketinac, a St. John resident and Northwest Indiana Oilmen pitcher.
"That was my issue. I was very smooth ... when I was younger, my freshman and sophomore years of high school, I didn't worry about (velocity). I had the pitches, I had the control."
But college coaches and pro scouts like to see the speed gun light up. So Murray, who pitched at Hobart and South Carolina, helped Miketinac add some oomph to his fastball.
"They taught me how to be explosive and how to work out hard," Miketinac said. "Slowly the pieces all came together and I started to throw hard."
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound right-hander's fastball touched 90 mph near the end of his junior season at Chicago Catholic League power Mount Carmel in 2019. He didn't know then, of course, that his high school career was over — his senior season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miketinac kept grinding, and his velocity improved, occasionally reaching the low 90s. But recruiting took a hit during the lockdown and his only outlet to showcase it came when travel ball returned last summer.
"I was a very late bloomer," he said. "And luckily I found Butler at the right time, at my last showcase and it all worked out well."
That's not to say it was easy seeing other prospects land scholarship offers as the time to find a college home grew shorter and shorter.
"Yeah, it was really nerve-racking, especially seeing a lot of my friends doing well and maturing at a quicker rate than I was. But it all works out in the end."
Miketinac never gave up hope during the 2020 lockdown. He put together a home gym, using some of his dad's former equipment and buying some more. And was out in front of his house every day, throwing into a net.
"It was just weird because there was no competition," he said.
That came back with summer ball, and then at Butler. Miketinac got his feet wet in Division I baseball this spring, making four appearances, including a Big East start against Georgetown.
Like most of the Oilmen pitchers, his summer workload has been uneven thanks to a stretch of rainy weather and postponements. That has led to a few rough outings.
But he has gone 2-1 in seven games (four starts), with an invite to the Midwest Collegiate League All-Star Game and one eye-opening stat: 27 strikeouts in 18 innings.
"He's somebody who has a bunch of swing-and-miss," Oilmen manager T.J. Marik said. "Pounds the (strike) zone for a majority of it. The number one thing I notice about him is he is very competitive."
That's led to some friendly back-and-forths with Miketinac trying to negotiate for a few more pitches than he'd been slotted for.
But, considering he's pitched just 7 1/3 innings in the two traditional spring seasons since 2019, Miketinac figures he's well-rested. And he's ready to go now that he's got the above-average velocity to match the rest of his skill set.