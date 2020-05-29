Addison Stoller steps away from basketball; Crusaders add two recruits

Stoller didn’t miss a game in her final two seasons, but is now ready to take what she learned as an athlete and help others. Stoller has accepted an internship position with the Indiana University strength and conditioning department.

“I’ve been through some hard times in my athletic career and I think my story can help others,” Stoller said. “I felt a strong calling to do this. I’m walking in faith and trusting in the unknown.”

Evans said she was initially shocked by Stoller’s decision, but that she was fully supportive from the first conversation.

“Addy came to work every day, showed up for her teammates and for this program,” Evans said. “The basketball piece was the last thing to think about. I wanted to be supportive for her in every way. She is a woman of deep faith. If you feel you’re being called in a direction, I’m going to support that.”

While Stoller is departing, fifth-year senior Marlee Profitt has made the decision to return to the program after suffering the fourth torn ACL of her career last year. The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 18 games last year.