Addison Stoller steps away from basketball; Crusaders add two recruits

Addison Stoller carried an uneasy feeling with her throughout much of the 2019-20 basketball season.
Even as the fourth-year junior helped turn around the Valparaiso women’s basketball program this past season, she couldn’t help but feel a pull in the other direction. Stoller started all 29 games for the Crusaders and led the program to 17 wins while averaging 11.4 points and a team-high 5.4 rebounds.
When the season in March ended due to COVID-19 pandemic, Stoller sat down with Valparaiso coach Mary Evans before the team dispersed into quarantine. Stoller expressed her thoughts of walking away from the game of basketball, a decision she ultimately made a little more than two months later when she announced on Instagram last weekend that she was foregoing her final year of eligibility.
“The last couple months of the season I felt this tug at my heart that maybe it was time to be done,” Stoller said. “My body has been through a lot and I felt this feeling of being ready to move on. I’m forever grateful for Valpo, my teammates and my coaches. I spent the last month and a half thinking and praying before making my decision.”
Stoller suffered through a host of injuries during her first two years at Valparaiso, including a torn ACL that derailed her freshman season just five games into the year. She worked her way back and had a breakout season in Evans’ first year with the program in 2018-19, averaging a team-high 12.8 points per game.
Stoller didn’t miss a game in her final two seasons, but is now ready to take what she learned as an athlete and help others. Stoller has accepted an internship position with the Indiana University strength and conditioning department.
“I’ve been through some hard times in my athletic career and I think my story can help others,” Stoller said. “I felt a strong calling to do this. I’m walking in faith and trusting in the unknown.”
Evans said she was initially shocked by Stoller’s decision, but that she was fully supportive from the first conversation.
“Addy came to work every day, showed up for her teammates and for this program,” Evans said. “The basketball piece was the last thing to think about. I wanted to be supportive for her in every way. She is a woman of deep faith. If you feel you’re being called in a direction, I’m going to support that.”
While Stoller is departing, fifth-year senior Marlee Profitt has made the decision to return to the program after suffering the fourth torn ACL of her career last year. The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 18 games last year.
“I won’t be playing 30 minutes a game,” Profitt said. “I accept being a role player and I’m going to be the best role player I can be. I love the new team that we have coming back. I’ll continue to be a leader for the team and help take all the newcomers under my wing.”
With the roster for 2020-21 now set, the Crusaders have gotten closer to filling out the recruiting class for the following season. Valparaiso picked up two verbal commitments last week when Lovie Malone, a 5-foot-10 shooting guard from Ohio, and Molly Sheehan 5-foot-8 point guard from Benet Academy in Lisle, Ill. announced their commitments.
Malone plays for Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Ohio and helped lead the Warriors to a 22-3 season while averaging 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Sheehan was one of the first players off the bench for a 28-7 Benet Academy team that featured five Division I prospects. Sheehan averaged 4.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
The two recent commitments join 6-foot-1 forward Katie Beyer (McHenry, Ill.) and 6-foot-1 center Ella Van Weelden (Marion, Iowa) as members of Valparaiso’s recruiting class that will enroll in the school in the fall of 2021. The Crusaders have one scholarship remaining.
